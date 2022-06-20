Orange Park woman biking 4,000 miles cross-country to raise money for Safe Animal Shelter

Past the halfway point of her journey, Vicky Connell has raised over $5,000 dollars for the shelter.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Vicky Connell is a little more than halfway through her trip from Washington state to Jacksonville Beach.

She's riding to raise money for the Safe Animal Shelter, a no-kill animal shelter in Middleburg.

"I literally rode in the rain for five hours, hard rain, my highest pass in Colorado, I think, it was 12 miles uphill to 11,500 feet," Connell said.

The Orange Park resident is traveling with her husband, Jim, and their rescue dog, Luna. The three sleep in an RV that Jim and Luna travel in, while Vicky rides during the day.

The long journey pales in comparison to the pain those Vicky's raising money for endure.

She's reminded when Luna's two joy filled eyes greet her after every ride.

"When we adopted her she had been abused, and I was scared of her for the first few months," Connell said.

The Connell's adopted Luna from Safe Animal Shelter almost four years ago.

"She's a German Shepherd and she can look pretty viscous when she's out running around, and I didn't understand in the beginning her barking at me was not aggressive. It sounded aggressive it looked aggressive, but it was more come play me, Connell said.

After some patience and love, Luna blossomed into the loving dog she is now. She's turned into motivation for Vicky and a chance for someone else to find their Luna.

"When we find somebody who truly loves the animal they have adopted and even want to give back to the shelter, we can't ask for any more than that," Safe Animal Shelter Executive Director, Sherry Mansfield, said.

"When you adopt an animal you give them a chance at life and there are many animals that have such potential but they need a loving home to reach it," Connell said.

Connell has raised over $5,000 so far. Mansfield says she thinks Connell will double her total, as she has about 30 days left on her trip.

The money will go towards medical expenses for the dogs and cats and the shelter. You can donate here.

To date, Safe Animal Shelter has brought 551 cats into its shelter this year and has placed 367 in homes.