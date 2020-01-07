The Buzz: Which face masks are most effective?

Researchers discovered that loosely folded face masks and bandanna-style coverings had little to no effect on stopping the droplets.



Health officials continue to stress the need to wear face masks to help prevent spread of COVID-19. They’re now mandatory in Duval county, but which are most effective?

A new study from Florida Atlantic University is shedding light on which types of masks help contain the virus.



Here’s the Buzz: Researchers discovered that loosely folded face masks and bandanna-style coverings had "little to no effect" on stopping the droplets.



But, well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabrics and off-the-shelf cone style were most effective.

Tax deadline approaching

It’s the first of the month and if you haven't filed your 2019 taxes, the countdown is on.

Here’s the Buzz: The IRS announced this week that it will be sticking to its July 15 deadline. You can file for an automatic 90-day extension online.

Quarantine prolonged stress

Quarantine may have cleared your schedule, but several months in many people say they are even more tired than when this all started.

Here's the Buzz: Doctors say your body is dealing with prolonged stress. And since you don't have normal stress relievers like going to the gym or hugging loved ones to help, it can be even more challenging.