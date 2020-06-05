The Buzz: Mother's Day gift delays reported amid pandemic

If you don't order your gifts as soon as possible, they may not get there in time.

The countdown is on. If you're the type who waits until the last minute to purchase mom a gift for Mother’s Day, you may be out of luck this year.



Here’s the Buzz: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies are experiencing shipment delays.

If you don't get in your orders as soon as possible, that present you ordered online may not get there in time.

Amazon is running a Mother's Day promotion, but red roses won't arrive until Tuesday, May 12. Share your last-minute gift ideas using #GMJ!

Binge watching has health benefits

Now you don’t have to feel so guilty for binge-watching Friends or Tiger King on Netflix.

There’s new research that suggests binge-watching can have health benefits and make you feel better.

Let’s face it – months ago, screen time was a concern. But with the world facing the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become a way for people to cope while being isolated.

You're more likely to pick a show based on what you need.

For example, when in need of stress relief, you’ll likely pick comedy. Or perhaps a drama to get sucked into a different world for a while.

Virtual bachelor and bachelorette parties

If the coronavirus is crashing your bachelor or bachelorette party, why not go virtual?

Many are using Zoom to celebrate upcoming weddings, mixing in drinks, games and entertainers through the video chatting app.