The Buzz: Facebook adds option for artists to charge for live stream videos

The social media giant is adding features for fans to donate to their favorite artists during live streams.

Many musicians and artists have taken a financial hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic with concerts, festivals and events postponed.

Social media has allowed the musicians to perform their music and connect with fans, but there’s still one challenge – that doesn’t produce funds.

Facebook will soon provide a way for performers to charge for access to their content.

The company says anything from online performances to classes and professional conferences will have the ability to earn money, to help support creators and small businesses.

Facebook says it has seen a 50 percent increase in live viewers between February and March.



Coronavirus could linger in the air

New research is giving us even more reason to wear those masks in public. Scientists now say that coronavirus can linger in the air of crowded places.

Here’s the Buzz: The scientist found particles of the virus hanging in busy hospital rooms like restrooms and where medical staff remove their PPE, according to the Washington Post.

This study did not determine whether you could get sick from those particles hanging in the air.

Douglas Anderson SOTA to host virtual film fest

The Douglas Anderson School of the Arts is hosting its first virtual film fest.

Here’s the Buzz: The school’s Cinematic Arts department was set to have its spring film showcase Friday in their theatre. But due to coronavirus, plans changed.

They teamed up with the LOL Jax Film Festival to live stream the event on Youtube Friday at 7 p.m.

Douglas Anderson’s student filmmakers will showcase everything from comedy and drama to documentaries.



No-Disconnect policies extended

The country's biggest internet providers are extending their pledge to keep people online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Here’s the Buzz: AT&T, Comcast, Verizon and T-Mobile are extending their no-disconnect policies through June 30.

This applies to homes, small business and wireless customers. Anyone who can't pay their bills will have to notify their provider to avoid late fees and loss of service.

Is Zoom Fatigue a real thing?

Do your video call work meetings feel even longer than meetings in-person? You may be suffering from Zoom fatigue.

Here’s the Buzz: Researchers say the constant video chats are making us ‘exhausted’ because our brains work harder than when we’re in a normal conversation.

Our ability to read body language is limited so we have to pay extra close attention to people's words.

It's even harder when we're in big group chats because our minds can't juggle all of those Brady bunch style windows at once.