Surviving the She-cession: Meet Bethany Detzler

Millions of women were diverted from their careers and passions amid the pandemic -- forced to make quick adjustments in order to survive, including Bethany Detzler.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The COVID-19-induced recession is also being referred to as the 'she-cession.' Millions of women across the United States have dropped out of the workforce, letting go of their businesses and careers.

But, there are those who are now coming out on top as we embark upon a return to normalcy.

The owner of Barbie's Beauty Room, Bethany Detzler decided to make a bold move in 2020 by pursuing her passion, but the pandemic hit abruptly, altering her plans. Detzler had to figure out how adjust and persevere.

"In 2019, I was like OK, 2020 is going to be faith over feelings," Detzler said. "So I was like OK, we're gonna quit at the end of the year, we're done with our corporate job."

Detzler made the bold move of hiring a business coach.

"I spent $2,200 dollars on a business coach," Detzler exclaimed. "This was a huge leap of faith. This is a lot of money as a single parent but I'm going to do this because I really feel like this is going to be the right move for me. Then COVID hit midway through my coaching and I was like, 'Oh gosh what did I just do?!'"

The COVID-19 pandemic shook Detzler as she attempted to finally start the business she's always felt drawn to.

"I'm watching social media and my greater community of peers also in the beauty industry, what they were doing and I saw some people start to take a pause in some states that were hit a little harder than us at first," Detzler explained. "I can't risk my community or my family so I, I shut down. It was a really hard place to be in."

A single mother of two, Detzler says she had little time to sulk and literally couldn't afford to allow panic to sink in and take control.

"I was like people still want to look good, I'm going to push my press-ons and so I put it out there," Detzler said. "A couple of pictures (posted on social media) and before I knew it I had like 20 orders in the first week and I was like 'Oh gosh what do I do now?!'"

What she ultimately did was thrive.

"I'm a lot stronger than I realize and I'm very capable of doing this," Detzler said.

Another quick decision she and millions of mothers across the nation had to make was to decide whether or not to allow her children to return to the classroom in person or remain remote. She chose to keep her to children at home.