No, there is no ordinance blocking chain restaurants from downtown Fernandina Beach

We are debunking the rumor that there's an ordinance blocking certain business from coming to Fernandina Beach.

Example video title will go here for this video

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Downtown Fernandina Beach is described as a "Victorian seaport village" by the Tourist Development Council. The historic downtown is home to boutiques, cafes and more.

One viewer heard a rumor that chain stores and drive thru restaurants are not allowed in downtown in order to preserve the atmosphere.

Sometimes all you want is a little fast food, even if you are in a historic part of town. It seems fries were on the mind of one viewer when he wrote in asking me to verify if the rumor is true.

Jason Mudd emailed saying in part “There’s no doubt that Fernandina Beach and Nassau County are growing quickly. Many would like to see that growth slow down… There’s a rumor that there’s an ordinance in Downtown Fernandina forbidding a chain store or restaurant from opening so as to keep downtown quaint and local.”

Let’s verify.

QUESTION: Is there an ordinance prohibiting chain or drive thru restaurants in downtown Fernandina Beach?

ANSWER: No.

The Planning and Conservation Director Kelly Gibson said “the City of Fernandina Beach has no restrictions or limitations that prevent a commercial “chain” or “franchised” business from locating downtown (or in any appropriately zoned area of the City). The range of Permissible Uses are based on a property’s assigned zoning district.”

There are guidelines businesses downtown have to follow.

Executive Director of Fernandina Beach Main Street explains “Any business that locates within our Historic District would have to meet our Historic District Guidelines regarding exterior improvements, signage, etc.”