Jacksonville philanthropist reveals difficult past in new memoir

Philanthropist Judi Zitiello, diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2014, details her journey in a new memoir. The proceeds of Woven go to cancer research.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a good Friday for philanthropist Judi Zitiello.

The mother of four has been a driving force behind the JT Townsend Foundation and Champions for Hope, serving people with disabilities and funding pancreatic cancer research.

She's sharing a part of herself never seen before with the release of her memoir, Woven: A Single Thread Led to My True Purpose. Zitiello says the book will help others through its proceeds and message.

"Every penny that we make on Woven goes to our three projects for pancreatic cancer research," Zitiello said. "The money goes right into the Champions for Hope account and goes directly to Mayo Clinic for those projects."

"This is a story of a middle-class, fierce survivor born to a dysfunctional family, moving through failed relationships, and eventually receiving a pancreatic cancer diagnosis," Summarizes Amazon. "Without seeking it, she found her true purpose and uncovered who was in control all along. Once she allowed her life to be ruled by the One who was always in charge, blessings flowed abundantly. The peace and comfort she felt led to gratitude and faith that truly moved mountains not only for her, but for countless others."

Diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2014, Zitiello would undergo countless doctor visits, surgery, chemotherapy and a clinical trial. All the while serving others.

"There are no numbers for me," Zitiello said. "They call me at Mayo Clinic an anomaly. I certainly didn't think I would make it nine years."

Zitiello welcomes people into her space and helps them to create change. She vividly recalls a conversation with JT Townsend, a young man whose life changed in high school in 2004 when he took a hit on the football field his senior year. He became a quadriplegic. The First Coast community rallied behind Townsend and his family after the injury and he in turn wanted to give back to the community.

"We said what would you like to do," said Zitiello. "You're in college, you've graduated high school with your class, which is amazing, now you're in college but what are your long-range goals?"

He would go on to create the JT Townsend Foundation in 2008, serving people with disabilities. JT's story is well known on the First Coast. He stirred the community in life and death.

"Everyone wanted this work to continue in his name and honor him in such a beautiful way." Zitiello said.

The foundation continues to this day. Zitiello, is now an honorary board member. Over the years she's given resources, her expertise and time. Zitiello has given it her all.

In June 2022 she found that another cancerous tumor had developed in her pancreas. She's currently undergoing chemotherapy and remains optimistic. The grandmother of five is not as hands on as she used to be with her philanthropic endeavors. But on those good days when she can lend a hand, everyone knows Judi Z will give what she can.

"In this world we need to help one another, and we need to give until we can't give anymore," Zitiello said. "There are so many people with needs that we think gosh 'how can I as one person make any kind of a difference at all?' But you can! and it's amazing because it has this snowball effect, and you get caught up in it and then suddenly you're a force and you're able to help even more people and that's just such a wonderful feeling."

Woven: A Single Thread Led to My True Purpose, is now available on Amazon and several bookstores including Barnes and Noble, Books a Million and Target.