How to protect yourself from contagious coronavirus strain when shopping for groceries

Former CDC director, Dr. Tom Frieden suggests making a list, double masking or using a surgical mask to lower chances of contracting COVID-19 while in the store.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As researchers learn more about the latest variant of the coronavirus, health experts recommend limiting the time you spend in grocery stores during your weekly runs.

Here’s the Buzz: You're more prone to being exposed to the novel virus while shopping, according to CNBC. Experts say it's best to stick to a list, to help limit how much time you spend wandering in the store.

Because the vaccine rollout has been much slower than expected in most states, former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director, Dr. Tom Frieden, suggests double masking or using an N-95 mask, since it has two layers to block air particles.

Most stores offer delivery and curbside, which help reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Health experts have warned that the latest coronavirus variant will become the dominant source of infection in the U.S. by March.

Consider upgrading from a cloth mask to a surgical mask, or from a surgical mask to an N95/KN95/equivalent if available. Better masks may help reduce risk from more-contagious strains. — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) January 25, 2021

Harriet Tubman closer to appearing on $20 bill

President Joe Biden’s administration is another step closer to featuring abolitionist, Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill.

Here’s the Buzz: The plan to replace Andrew Jackson’s face on the bill was stalled by the Trump administration.

Jen Psaki, the White House briefing Press Secretary confirmed steps are being taken to make the changes.

“The country's money should reflect history and diversity,” Psaki said. “Harriet Tubman's image gracing the new $20 bill would reflect that.”

There’s no word on how soon the changes will be made.

How much are people spending on streaming?

Just about every other week, it seems as if another streaming service launches.

Here’s the Buzz: On average, Americans are spending $47 a month on streaming sites, which is up 24 percent from 2020, a J.D. Power study claims.

Lockdowns and the pandemic have a lot to do with the increase, but so does the launch of HBO Max and NBC’s peacock.