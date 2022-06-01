Florida Theatre entering the new year full steam ahead

The Florida Theatre ranked No. 21 attended theater worldwide in 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Theatre is the 21st most-attended theater in the entire world.

That's according to Pollstar, the concert industry trade magazine, which ranked the Downtown Jacksonville venue No. 21 on its list of the most attended theaters worldwide in 2021.

“We’re in the same category as Radio City Music Hall, the Fox Theater in Chicago, the Royal Albert Hall in London, so we’re excited about that number," said Florida Theatre president Numa Saisselin.

Saisselin says COVID-19 hit the concert and theater industry hard.

“Our guiding principle has been, we have to be responsible to the public health needs of the community, but we also have to a find a way to keep our business alive," Saisselin said.

Saisselin says the Flordia Theatre typically ranks on the list, but more in the 50-60 range. He says limited capacity and canceled shows around the world played a part in the jump.

“One could look at that and say there’s not a lot of competition, but we look at it and say it’s proof that we’ve tried to do something for the Jacksonville community and it’s working out to a degree," Saisselin said.

The Florida Theatre is starting the new year at 100% capacity, with more than 100 shows on sale as of January.

"We’ve had to bob and weave and tack back and forth a number of times during the pandemic," Saisselin said. "What I tell everybody is, we encourage you to get the vaccine. If you want to wear a mask please wear a mask. If you want to stay home we’re happy to give your money back and that’s the situation today. It could change tomorrow but we promise everybody to be communicative and upfront about all of it," Saisselin said.