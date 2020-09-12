Broadway artists team up for virtual Christmas musical, 'The Nice List'

The bright lights of Broadway may be dark until 2021, but that hasn’t stopped a group of talented artists from putting on a Christmas musical this holiday season.
The Nice List is a free 40-minute virtual experience that mixes song, dance and acting for a tale of understanding, empathy and inclusion.
Telly Leung plays Santa’s head elf, Chestnut. In the musical, he convinces the North Pole to go virtual and adopt modern technology. Could you imagine? The Nice List gives us a first look.
Although the show is full of elves and candy canes, he says there’s an important message for kids and adults.
“We have to decide who goes on the nice and naughty list, which is usually a job that only Santa does,” Leung said. “The elves learn that we can’t really put people on lists and label them as nice or naughty, we should give people the grace to grow”.
You can stream The Nice List here, and you can visit the musical’s YouTube channel for behind the scenes footage.