Broadway artists team up for virtual Christmas musical, 'The Nice List'

The free 40-minute virtual experience mixes song and dance for a tale of understanding, empathy and inclusion.

The bright lights of Broadway may be dark until 2021, but that hasn’t stopped a group of talented artists from putting on a Christmas musical this holiday season.



The Nice List is a free 40-minute virtual experience that mixes song, dance and acting for a tale of understanding, empathy and inclusion.

Telly Leung plays Santa’s head elf, Chestnut. In the musical, he convinces the North Pole to go virtual and adopt modern technology. Could you imagine? The Nice List gives us a first look.

Although the show is full of elves and candy canes, he says there’s an important message for kids and adults.