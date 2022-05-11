Beyond the Ballot: AG Gancarski of Florida Politics joins GMJ ahead of midterm election

Saturday morning Rich Donnelly was joined by AG Gancarski of Florida Politics to examine some of the biggest races in Florida as well as Georgia.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With just days to go before the election, First Coast News continues to take you Beyond the Ballot with key information before you head to the polls.

Gancarski covered many topics including early voting’s impact on current races, a growing divide in the polls for the race for governor of Florida as well as a contentious debate about political lines in the race for sheriff in Duval County.