Weekend forecast turns smoky, hazy and hot!

This is the hottest time of year and the stormiest but I do see a nice break in our storm season. Saturday we could start with an early shower at the beach and with a northeast flow the storm zone will quickly be pushed inland during the afternoon. A nice sea breeze develops with highs in the lower 90s. Sunday is still my weather pick with a nice sea breeze. Rain chances drop from 40% on Saturday to 20% on Sunday.

In the tropics it's still quiet as a weak low pressure moves off the northeast Florida coast this weekend with a trough of low pressure. There is a low chance this could develop as it meanders offshore into early next week. We would likely stay on the dry side of this low pressure but will keep an eye on it of course. The bigger cyclone threats are still not expected until the middle of August.