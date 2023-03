Affirm is helping travelers by offering a smarter way to pay at some of the largest travel merchants in the world, including American Airlines, Expedia, Hotels.com, KAYAK, Vrbo, Priceline, and more. By selecting Affirm at checkout, approved travelers can split travel costs into biweekly or monthly payments. From there, travelers will see the total cost of their purchase and will never pay more than they agree to upfront – there are no late or hidden fees when paying over time with Affirm.