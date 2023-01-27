JFCS was founded in 1917 as United Jewish Charities, and was known for assisting people in need with food and emergency shelter. While its quality programs may be diverse, they are unified by its guiding mission: to help people help themselves. The Agency is a charter member of United Way, having joined the organization when it was established in 1924 as the Community Chest. Visit jfcsjax.org for more information.
The LJD Jewish Family and Community Services (FCL Jan. 27, 2023)
JFCS strengthens the community through services that aid people of all ages, races, religions, sexual orientations and backgrounds.