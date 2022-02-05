x
First Coast Living

Sip, shop, and support Episcopal Children’s Services with "Wine Women & Shoes" (FCL May 2, 2022)

Hear from the Executive Director of Episcopal Children’s Services, as well as the founder of one of this year's vendors, Becca Porter of An Unlikely Pear.

An engaging and exciting fundraising event where community-minded, philanthropic women (and a few good men) gather to sip, shop, savor, and support a worthy cause in a chic, fun, and innovative way. Visit winewomenandshoes.com, ecs4kids.org and anunlikelypear.com for more information.