An engaging and exciting fundraising event where community-minded, philanthropic women (and a few good men) gather to sip, shop, savor, and support a worthy cause in a chic, fun, and innovative way. Visit winewomenandshoes.com, ecs4kids.org and anunlikelypear.com for more information.
Sip, shop, and support Episcopal Children’s Services with "Wine Women & Shoes" (FCL May 2, 2022)
Hear from the Executive Director of Episcopal Children’s Services, as well as the founder of one of this year's vendors, Becca Porter of An Unlikely Pear.