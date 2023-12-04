Sing with "The Lion King" at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall (FCL Apr. 12, 2023)

Don't miss the free showing of Disney’s “The Lion King” movie, with a performance by Alayna Martus, who played Young Nala in the Broadway production.

The family event will kick off on April 16th with Martus’ rendition of three classic songs from the long-running musical, followed by a screening of the original “The Lion King” film.

An eighth-grader from Ponte Vedra Beach, Martus has shared her impressive skills with the theater world, re-opening post-pandemic Broadway in 2021 as Young Nala in Disney’s “The Lion King” musical, and sang backup with the legendary Stevie Wonder. Martus will be joined in her performance by Kennedy Kovacs, another local talent and student at Jacksonville’s Douglas Anderson High School of the Arts.

Organized by the Friends of Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, “Sing with the Lion King” is free to the community. Advance reservations are required via Eventbrite. Reservations for guests and their families can be made at: PVCHFriendsLionKing.eventbrite.com. All reservation holders will receive a confirmation request via text the week prior to the event. To ensure tickets will be used, a response to this confirmation request is required to gain admission to the event.

“Sing with the Lion King” will begin at 11:00 AM, with doors to the Concert Hall opening at 10:30 AM. Children under 14 years of age must be supervised by an adult at all times.