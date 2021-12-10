Players by the Sea Presents Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (FCL Oct. 12, 2021)

Sweeney Todd is an unjustly exiled barber who returns to nineteenth century London seeking vengeance against the judge who framed him and ravaged his wife. The road to revenge leads him to Mrs. Lovett, a failing pie shop owner, above which, he opens a new barbershop. Mrs. Lovett's luck shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up. Directed by Jereme Raickett. Music Direction by Jeffrey Clayton. Visit playersbythesea.org for tickets.