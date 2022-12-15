Paralyzed Veterans of America, a congressionally chartered veterans service organization founded in 1946, has developed a unique expertise on a wide variety of issues involving the special needs of our members – veterans of the armed forces who have experienced spinal cord injury or dysfunction. This generous donation will go a long way in helping these disabled veterans. Visit pva.org and ameliaconcours.com for more information.
Paralyzed Veterans of America receives $100,000 donation (FCL Dec. 15, 2022)
The Amelia Island Concours D'Elegance Foundation raised $400,000 for charity. The money was split between four organization.