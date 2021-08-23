Men in Pink is on a mission to end breast cancer (FCL Aug. 23, 2021)

Real Men Wear Pink is an affiliate of the American Cancer society. It's raised over $500,000 since 2016 to fund breast cancer research.

Real Men Wear Pink = Men Fighting Breast Cancer

Breast cancer affects everyone women and men. That's why we're recruiting men to fight breast cancer through Real Men Wear Pink. This distinguished group of local leaders led by Chris Campione, Rick Alexander and Kirby Johnson is determined to raise awareness and money to support the American Cancer Society's mission and save more lives than ever before from breast cancer.

We have come a long way but during the pandemic funding has decreased. So this year is more important than ever to keep the momentum going in our community!