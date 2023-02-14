Love is in the air at the Jacksonville Humane Society (FCL Feb. 14, 2023)

Feb. 14th - 21st is Love Every Pet Week. Love Every Pet Week celebrates dogs and cats who many call “special needs” because they are missing a limb, have a condition, or just need extra love.
Jax Humane reminds us in March to not "kit-nap." When we find a litter of kittens, our good-hearted instincts tell us to jump in and help. Please don’t! The best thing you can do is leave the kittens alone. Mom will likely return shortly, and it’s critical that the kittens remain in her care as she offers the best chance for survival. If you are extremely certain that the kittens are orphaned, you can then step in and help by caring for the kittens until they’re old enough to find homes.
April is Heart Worm Awareness Month. Heartworms are a parasite that impact pets across the nation – they spread via mosquitos. Just one bite puts your pet at risk! The good news is that you can keep your pets safe with prescribed prevention from a veterinarian.
Visit jaxhumane.org for more information.