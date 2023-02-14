Love is in the air at the Jacksonville Humane Society (FCL Feb. 14, 2023)

Jax Humane reminds us in March to not "kit-nap." When we find a litter of kittens, our good-hearted instincts tell us to jump in and help. Please don’t! The best thing you can do is leave the kittens alone. Mom will likely return shortly, and it’s critical that the kittens remain in her care as she offers the best chance for survival. If you are extremely certain that the kittens are orphaned, you can then step in and help by caring for the kittens until they’re old enough to find homes.