Judy Justice: All Rise for an All New Season (FCL Nov. 16, 2022)

Meet members of her courtroom including Sarah Rose, Law Clerk, Judge Sheindlin’s Granddaughter Kevin Rasco, Bailiff Whitney Kumar, Court Stenographer.

 The second season of the court program will debut in the U.S. and UK starting  November 7 with  four  all-new  episodes.  A  new  episode  will  be  released  every  weekday  until December 16, with a second installment of episodes coming in 2023. All 120 episodes from Season One are currently available—both on demand and on the Judy Justice FAST channel.
For more info, visit: https://www.amazon.com/adlp/freevee-about 

