Home and Patio Show is back and a Hot Tropic!

The Jacksonville Home and Patio Show returns Memorial Day Weekend with Liz Morgan showing us how we can create our own backyard paradise!
Credit: WTLV

With so much to see and do, where do you begin? Well there is the Work from Home Al Fresco that includes furniture that is durable by day and fun for BBQ's at night. The HOT TROPIC is creating our stay home get-away  with tropics-inspired rattan furniture, palm and banana leaf prints, outdoor throw pillows and hammocks! Also they say we all need to GLOW UP! Hanging string lights isn't just for the holiday's anymore. 

 A complete guide to guest wellness as well as tickets and additional information can be found here: https://jacksonvillespringhomeshow.com/information/.