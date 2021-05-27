Home and Patio Show is back and a Hot Tropic!

With so much to see and do, where do you begin? Well there is the Work from Home Al Fresco that includes furniture that is durable by day and fun for BBQ's at night. The HOT TROPIC is creating our stay home get-away with tropics-inspired rattan furniture, palm and banana leaf prints, outdoor throw pillows and hammocks! Also they say we all need to GLOW UP! Hanging string lights isn't just for the holiday's anymore.