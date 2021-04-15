x
Help future farmers with a scoop of Culver's custard

The Scoops of Thanks Day on May 6th benefits future agricultural leaders in our area

Culver's is known for its butter burgers, cheese curds and frozen custard but since 2013 customer's have helped Culvers donate more than 3 million dollars to the Future Farmers of America. Keep this tradition going by enjoying custard for just $1 with Mooey Gooey Twist as the flavor of the day on May 6, 2021. All the proceeds are in support of students working on solutions to feed a booming population.  