Help future farmers with a scoop of Culver's custard

Culver's is known for its butter burgers, cheese curds and frozen custard but since 2013 customer's have helped Culvers donate more than 3 million dollars to the Future Farmers of America. Keep this tradition going by enjoying custard for just $1 with Mooey Gooey Twist as the flavor of the day on May 6, 2021. All the proceeds are in support of students working on solutions to feed a booming population.