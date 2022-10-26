Generation W is a nationally recognized non-profit whose action-oriented programs are designed to create awareness and propel change. Programs like Generation W’s annual signature event bring together speakers from throughout the country to educate, inspire, and connect women and their communities. Visit genwnow.com for more information.
Generation WOW celebrating 10 years! (FCL Oct. 26, 2022)
On Nov. 1st, Generation W will be celebrating the 10th Anniversary of inspiring girls and women to dream, enhance their lives, and explore the possible.