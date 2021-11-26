Jordan found three pairs of joggers for $2.99 each (one is from Victoria's Secret) and a cute hoodie crop top for $1.99. These pieces will be great for lounging around the house or for running errands around town. She got them all for under $12! When you shop Goodwill, it's good for the community, good for the environment and good for your wallet. Visit goodwilljax.org for more information.
Fashion Friday: Athleisure wear for holiday shopping or for lounging (FCL Nov. 26, 2021)
Now that we've filled our bellies with turkey, it's time to relax...or holiday shop. Jordan found some great comfortable pieces to wear.