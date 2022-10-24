Ellie Mental Health: Changing the Culture of Mental Health (FCL Oct. 24, 2022)

Are you tired of breaking up with therapists? Finding a therapist you vibe with is so important – in fact, most people who don’t connect with their therapist from the get-go don’t go back. And the better your relationship with your therapist, the more likely you are to improve in therapy.
Ellie has comfy couches, stylish art, and hot tea. We like to call ourselves professional secret keepers.
Ellie provides mental health services for all ages. You can find individual therapy, couples counseling, family therapy, psychiatric medication management, and community-based mental health services. That means your providers are working together to ensure you are getting the right care and support!
