Easy Mother's Day brunch recipe (FCL May 5, 2022)

Bake bacon on 400° for 25 minutes or until crispy then adjust to 350° when done. Let pie crust get to room temperature. Cut and sauté leeks on medium-high heat until soft and set aside. Sauté the spinach until wilted. Wisk the eggs with the half & half, seasonings, and cheese. Line a 9-inch tart or pie pan with pie crust. Layer cheese mix, crumbled bacon, leeks and spinach then pour in egg mixture. Bake for about 40-50 min. on 350° and let cool for 10 minutes before serving. Chef Dawn says you can store the quiche in the fridge for 3-4 days. Enjoy!



