The latest $25 million investment will help innovate new approaches to treating PTSD and TBI, as well as address substance and opioid use. The end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan do not mean the end of service to these men and women. The good news is there is help available. Visit woundedwarriorproject.org for more information.
Details on the Wounded Warrior Project's Warrior Care Network and how it helps our nation's veterans (FCL Nov. 4, 2021)
Hear from the director of Wounded Warrior Project’s Warrior Care Network, Dr. Erin Fletcher and Tonya Oxendine, a veteran living with PTSD.