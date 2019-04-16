JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Proceeds from All Elite Wrestling's July event in Jacksonville are going to the Victim Assistance Advisory Council to assist crime victims and their families.

The event, properly titled "Fight for the Fallen," is going to be held at the Daily's Place Saturday, July 13, just feet from where the company held its inaugural event back in January 2019.

Tickets to "Fight for the Fallen" go on sale Friday, April 19 at 9 a.m. You can find the tickets here: www.ticketmaster.com/event/2200567D22098208.

The company says proceeds from the event's ticket sales will benefit the VAAC, which assists crime victims and their families.

“Last year Jacksonville endured a horrible mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing, and the VAAC was a tremendous support for the community,” said Tony Khan, AEW President.

“When we decided to host Fight for the Fallen, there was no question that AEW would stage the event here in Jacksonville and would give back to the organization that helped so many people during that incredibly tragic time.”

Khan's wrestling company is expected to provide a legitimate alternative to mainstream wrestling (WWE). They have already made headlining signings like Chris Jericho, PAC, Kenny Omega, and announcer Jim Ross.

Their inaugural event "Double or Nothing" premieres Saturday, May 25 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.