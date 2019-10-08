Relive the magic of the Disney live-action 2019 version of Aladdin in the great outdoors at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Family Movie Night.

On Saturday, September 14, families can pay $1 per person at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville to see Aladdin on the Jumbo Shrimp's high-definition video board.

Gates for the event open at 5 p.m. with activities for the whole family. There will be face painting and Kid Zone inflatables along with booths by HelloFresh. An unlimited wristband for the Kids Zone inflatables can be purchased for $5.

During the movie night, the ballpark concession stands will be open along with the Jumbo Shrimp souvenir store. The movie screening will begin at 6 p.m.

Those that attend the event are invited to bring blankets to sit on the field, there will also be seating in the stadium available. Chairs will be allowed to be brought in to the stadium along with any outside food or beverages.

To attend the event, RSVP via the event's Facebook page here.

When you RSVP you will automatically be entered to win raffle prizes that will be given away prior to the start of the movie.