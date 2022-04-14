LGBTQ bar to open in Downtown Jacksonville ??????

"We are proud to announce that Elias Hionides and Tim Hoal are bringing the first LGBTQ Bar to Jacksonville in 20 years," said PETRA.

The new LGBTQ bar and nightclub is opening in Downtown Jacksonville, according to a local real estate brokerage and development firm.

The firm, PETRA, said on Facebook that the new business will be the first LGTBQ bar to open in Jacksonville in the past two decades.

The bar will be called Hardwicks, reportedly a nod to Jacksonville architect Taylor Hardwick, who designed Friendship Fountain and the Jessie Ball duPont Center.

"We are proud to announce that Elias Hionides and Tim Hoal are bringing the first LGBTQ Bar to Jacksonville in 20 years," said PETRA.

"The bar and nightclub will be located at 100 East Adams Street, one of the most visible corners in Downtown Jacksonville."

The location is in proximity to other bars and restraints in 'The Elbow' district including Dos Gatos, Burrito Gallery, Spliffs and more.

Elias Hionides told the Jacksonville Daily Record that the interior design will use photography, artwork and books to create an atmosphere that all people will feel welcome in.

Many people expressed excitement over the announcement of the venue opening on Facebook.

"That’s a great location. It would be wonderful if downtown could be filled with venues like this and bring a little life down there," commented Barbara Kish.

"Tim Hoal and others are doing great things for #Jacksonville," posted Joshua Hicks.