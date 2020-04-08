x
Beer lovers rejoice: This year is the first virtual International Beer Festival

The festival will include online concerts and virtual tours of Anheuser-Busch's St. Louis location.
Credit: Anheuser-Busch Co.

ST. LOUIS — This Friday, Aug. 7, is International Beer Day, and beer lovers can take part in the first ever virtual International Beer Festival celebration. 

The festival is free and starts at 6 p.m. Jason Derulo will be giving a musical performance. Other celebrity appearances include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Prince Royce, and Action Bronson. 

The virtual festival is hosted by Anheuser-Busch corporation and celebrates many of their brands, but the holiday itself was started in 2007 independently. It takes place every year on the first Friday in August. 

Online activities include a mixology class, a cooking class and craft beer tastings.

Fans can also virtually tour the Anheuser-Busch brewery in St. Louis and "meet" the famous Budweiser Clydesdales.

Fans can take part on InternationalBeerFest.org or on Anheuser-Busch social media pages.

Credit: Anheuser-Busch Co.
The lineup for the International Beer Festival.

