Georgia high school tests won't count toward student grades

But some board members say that if the tests don’t count, students won’t try and tests won’t indicate what students have learned.

ATLANTA — State standardized tests won’t count toward public high school students’ grades in Georgia this year.

The state Board of Education voted 10-3 Thursday to make end-of-course exams in algebra, American literature and composition, biology and U.S. history count for 0.01% of a student’s overall course grades.

That’s down from the normal 20% and the 10% that board members had proposed last month.

State Superintendent Richard Woods says it's unfair to possibly decrease student grades because some districts started late and some students have received only online instruction.