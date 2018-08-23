The two teens convicted of killing 22-month-old Aiden McClendon were sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, but they will be up for review after 25 years due to Florida's law.

Two weeks ago, a Duval County judge heard arguments from the state and defense attorneys for Henry Lee Hayes, IV and Kquame Richardson. The pair were convicted in early July in the shooting death of McClendon.

McClendon was riding in the backseat of a car with his mother and great-grandmother when gunfire surrounded their vehicle. Two separate juries found Hayes and Richard guilty of first degree pre-meditated murder on July 3.

Defendants in Aiden McClendon case guilty of first-degree murder

Hayes and Richardson were sentenced as minors and could receive a lesser sentence after they are up for review in 25 years. The judge said it will depend on their behavior in prison.

