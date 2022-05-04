Jacksonville pastor pleads not guilty to child sexual battery

With some of his alleged victims listening in via Zoom during his arraignment, Dyal entered a not guilty plea. He's charged with sexual battery on a child under 12.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville pastor charged with child sexual battery pleaded not guilty on Tuesday morning.

Paul Dyal is one of three pastors accused in a sexual abuse scandal within the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church on Old Kings Road. Last month, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office raided the church during worship services after a long-term investigation into claims of sexual abuse against minors.

Police said the investigation unveiled sexual and physical abuse of minors in the church that spanned more than 30 years.

Dyal, the church's founder, is charged with sexual battery on a child under the age of 12.

His defense plans to file a motion to request bond. The judge set a hearing on the motion to be scheduled on April 18 at 9 a.m.

Jerome Teschendorf and Vernon Williamson were also arrested, in Oklahoma, on charges of capital sexual battery in relation to the investigation.

Sources tell First Coast News that there are multiple alleged victims who say they were abused by one or all three of the men as children in incidents dating back to the 1980s. One woman, who is 50 now, claims she was abused from the ages of 5 to 14. Another woman alleges she was 7 when she was sexually battered.

JSO officials spoke with numerous victims and witnesses over the course of the investigation. Because of these interviews, investigators have reason to believe there are additional people involved in the physical and sexual abuse.

Police are actively seeking to speak with any additional victims or witnesses.