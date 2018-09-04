Tropical Storm Warning Columbia County, Florida Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST Details End: October 12 at 11:10 AM EST FLZ022-092330- /O.NEW.KJAX.TR.W.1014.181009T1518Z-000000T0000Z/ /O.UPG.KJAX.TR.A.1014.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ Columbia- 1118 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018 ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT... A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Columbia - Lake City - Oleno State Park - Lulu - Watertown * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tropical storm force winds remain possible - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph - POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force due to possible forecast changes in track, size, or intensity. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/jax/ $$

Tropical Storm Watch Camden County, Georgia Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST Details End: October 12 at 11:10 AM EST GAZ166-092330- /O.CON.KJAX.TR.A.1014.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ Coastal Camden- 1118 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018 ...TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT... * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - St. Marys - Kingsland - Dover Bluff - Dungeness * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force due to possible forecast changes in track, size, or intensity. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through early Friday morning - POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/jax/ $$

Tropical Storm Watch Glynn County, Georgia Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST Details End: October 12 at 11:10 AM EST GAZ153-092330- /O.CON.KJAX.TR.A.1014.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ Inland Glynn- 1118 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018 ...TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT... * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Bonaire - Centerville - Clinchfield - Elberta - Elko - Grovania - Grove Park * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph - POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force due to possible forecast changes in track, size, or intensity. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/jax/ $$

Rip Current Statement Camden County, Georgia Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST Details End: October 11 at 6:10 AM EST GAZ154-166-100100- /O.UPG.KJAX.CF.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/ /O.NEW.KJAX.CF.W.0001.181009T1543Z-181011T1000Z/ /O.CON.KJAX.SU.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-181011T1400Z/ /O.CON.KJAX.RP.S.0034.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/ Coastal Glynn-Coastal Camden- 1143 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018 ...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Coastal Flood Warning, which is in effect until 6 AM EDT Thursday. The Coastal Flood Advisory is no longer in effect. * COASTAL FLOODING...Minor flooding will occur around the times of high tide due to high astronomical tides and onshore winds at areas along the Atlantic Coast and portions of the St Johns River Basin. * WAVES AND SURF...Breakers will build to 6 to 8 feet by this afternoon along the southeast Georgia and northeast Florida coasts. * Timing...Through Wednesday Night. * IMPACTS...Life threatening rip currents and rough surf are likely. Minor coastal flooding is expected during times of high tide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion. There is a High Risk of rip currents. Rip currents will be life threatening. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards and the beach patrol. Pay attention to flags and posted signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don't fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. && $$

Rip Current Statement Duval County, Florida Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST Details End: October 11 at 6:10 AM EST FLZ124-125-133-138-100100- /O.CON.KJAX.CF.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/ /O.CON.KJAX.SU.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-181011T1400Z/ /O.CON.KJAX.RP.S.0034.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/ Coastal Nassau-Coastal Duval-Coastal St. Johns-Coastal Flagler- 1143 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * COASTAL FLOODING...Minor flooding will occur around the times of high tide due to high astronomical tides and onshore winds at areas along the Atlantic Coast and portions of the St Johns River Basin. * WAVES AND SURF...Breakers will build to 7 to 8 feet by this afternoon along the southeast Georgia and northeast Florida coasts. * Timing...Through Wednesday Night. * IMPACTS...Life threatening rip currents and rough surf are likely. Minor coastal flooding is expected during times of high tide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate minor flooding of low areas along the shore. There is a High Risk of rip currents. Rip currents will be life threatening. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards and the beach patrol. Pay attention to flags and posted signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don't fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion. && $$

Rip Current Statement Flagler County, Florida Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST Details End: October 11 at 6:10 AM EST FLZ124-125-133-138-100100- /O.CON.KJAX.CF.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/ /O.CON.KJAX.SU.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-181011T1400Z/ /O.CON.KJAX.RP.S.0034.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/ Coastal Nassau-Coastal Duval-Coastal St. Johns-Coastal Flagler- 1143 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * COASTAL FLOODING...Minor flooding will occur around the times of high tide due to high astronomical tides and onshore winds at areas along the Atlantic Coast and portions of the St Johns River Basin. * WAVES AND SURF...Breakers will build to 7 to 8 feet by this afternoon along the southeast Georgia and northeast Florida coasts. * Timing...Through Wednesday Night. * IMPACTS...Life threatening rip currents and rough surf are likely. Minor coastal flooding is expected during times of high tide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate minor flooding of low areas along the shore. There is a High Risk of rip currents. Rip currents will be life threatening. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards and the beach patrol. Pay attention to flags and posted signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don't fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion. && $$

Rip Current Statement Glynn County, Georgia Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST Details End: October 11 at 6:10 AM EST GAZ154-166-100100- /O.UPG.KJAX.CF.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/ /O.NEW.KJAX.CF.W.0001.181009T1543Z-181011T1000Z/ /O.CON.KJAX.SU.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-181011T1400Z/ /O.CON.KJAX.RP.S.0034.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/ Coastal Glynn-Coastal Camden- 1143 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018 ...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Coastal Flood Warning, which is in effect until 6 AM EDT Thursday. The Coastal Flood Advisory is no longer in effect. * COASTAL FLOODING...Minor flooding will occur around the times of high tide due to high astronomical tides and onshore winds at areas along the Atlantic Coast and portions of the St Johns River Basin. * WAVES AND SURF...Breakers will build to 6 to 8 feet by this afternoon along the southeast Georgia and northeast Florida coasts. * Timing...Through Wednesday Night. * IMPACTS...Life threatening rip currents and rough surf are likely. Minor coastal flooding is expected during times of high tide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion. There is a High Risk of rip currents. Rip currents will be life threatening. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards and the beach patrol. Pay attention to flags and posted signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don't fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. && $$

Rip Current Statement Nassau County, Florida Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST Details End: October 11 at 6:10 AM EST FLZ124-125-133-138-100100- /O.CON.KJAX.CF.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/ /O.CON.KJAX.SU.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-181011T1400Z/ /O.CON.KJAX.RP.S.0034.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/ Coastal Nassau-Coastal Duval-Coastal St. Johns-Coastal Flagler- 1143 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * COASTAL FLOODING...Minor flooding will occur around the times of high tide due to high astronomical tides and onshore winds at areas along the Atlantic Coast and portions of the St Johns River Basin. * WAVES AND SURF...Breakers will build to 7 to 8 feet by this afternoon along the southeast Georgia and northeast Florida coasts. * Timing...Through Wednesday Night. * IMPACTS...Life threatening rip currents and rough surf are likely. Minor coastal flooding is expected during times of high tide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate minor flooding of low areas along the shore. There is a High Risk of rip currents. Rip currents will be life threatening. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards and the beach patrol. Pay attention to flags and posted signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don't fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion. && $$

Rip Current Statement St. Johns County, Florida Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST Details End: October 11 at 6:10 AM EST FLZ124-125-133-138-100100- /O.CON.KJAX.CF.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/ /O.CON.KJAX.SU.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-181011T1400Z/ /O.CON.KJAX.RP.S.0034.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/ Coastal Nassau-Coastal Duval-Coastal St. Johns-Coastal Flagler- 1143 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * COASTAL FLOODING...Minor flooding will occur around the times of high tide due to high astronomical tides and onshore winds at areas along the Atlantic Coast and portions of the St Johns River Basin. * WAVES AND SURF...Breakers will build to 7 to 8 feet by this afternoon along the southeast Georgia and northeast Florida coasts. * Timing...Through Wednesday Night. * IMPACTS...Life threatening rip currents and rough surf are likely. Minor coastal flooding is expected during times of high tide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate minor flooding of low areas along the shore. There is a High Risk of rip currents. Rip currents will be life threatening. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards and the beach patrol. Pay attention to flags and posted signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don't fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion. && $$

Hurricane Statement Baker County, Florida Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST Details End: October 9 at 7:10 PM EST FLZ020>025-030>033-035>038-040-124-125-133-GAZ132>136-149>154-162>166-092345- Hurricane Michael Local Statement Advisory Number 12 National Weather Service Jacksonville FL AL142018 1139 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018 This product covers Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia ***MICHAEL EXPECTED TO REACH MAJOR HURRICANE STRENGTH LATER TODAY OVER THE EASTERN GULF OF MEXICO*** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Clinch, Coffee, Columbia, Echols, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jeff Davis, Pierce, Suwannee, and Ware * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Brantley, Charlton, Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn, and Wayne - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Clinch, Coffee, Columbia, Echols, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jeff Davis, Pierce, Suwannee, and Ware * STORM INFORMATION: - About 400 miles southwest of Gainesville FL or about 490 miles south-southwest of Waycross GA - 25.0N 86.2W - Storm Intensity 110 mph - Movement North or 350 degrees at 12 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Michael was moving north at 12 mph over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and will continue to strengthen before landfall. Michael is forecast to make landfall over the Florida Panhandle Wednesday as a major hurricane and then track northeastward over the southeast United States. There is a good possibility for tropical storm force winds across parts of southeast Georgia, and for portions of inland northeast Florida, arriving as early as early Wednesday morning. There is also a low possibility of hurricane force wind gusts for portions of inland southeast Georgia and the Suwannee River Valley in northeast Florida. These winds could cause numerous power outages due to falling trees and powerlines. Bands of showers will affect the area today with associated very gusty winds up to 50 mph. Rainbands more associated with Michael will move into the local areas beginning late tonight through early Thursday morning. Some inland and river flooding is possible, mainly across southeast Georgia closest to the track of Hurricane Michael. Minor coastal flooding is also possible with highest chance of this occurring over southeast Georgia coast. A few tornadoes are also possible over inland areas as rainbands move through. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across inland southeast Georgia and the Suwanee Valley area. Potential impacts in this area include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. Also, prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across the rest of the forecast area. * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across northwestern zones. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across the rest of the area. * SURGE: Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across the southeast Georgia coast. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across the northeast Florida coast. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders. If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle ahead of time. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your home or business. When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of others. When securing your property, outside preparations should be concluded as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of strong gusty winds or flooding can cause certain preparedness activities to become unsafe. Be sure to let friends and family members know of your intentions for weathering the storm and your whereabouts. Have someone located away from the threatened area serve as your point of contact. Share vital contact information with others. Keep cell phones handy and charged. Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who are unable to make personal preparations. If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which you are located and where it is relative to current watches and warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially pertaining to area visitors. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. There is a threat from tornadoes with this storm. Have multiple ways to receive Tornado Warnings. Be ready to shelter quickly. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Jacksonville FL around 6 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant. $$

Coastal Flood Advisory Clay County, Florida Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST Details End: October 11 at 6:10 AM EST FLZ025-032-033-100100- /O.CON.KJAX.CF.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/ Inland Duval-Clay-Inland St. Johns- 1143 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY... * COASTAL FLOODING...Minor flooding will occur around the times of high tide due to high astronomical tides and onshore winds along portions of the St Johns River Basin. * Timing...Through Wednesday Night. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding possible during times of high tide. A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate minor flooding of low areas. $$

Coastal Flood Advisory Flagler County, Florida Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST Details End: October 11 at 6:10 AM EST FLZ124-125-133-138-100100- /O.CON.KJAX.CF.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/ /O.CON.KJAX.SU.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-181011T1400Z/ /O.CON.KJAX.RP.S.0034.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/ Coastal Nassau-Coastal Duval-Coastal St. Johns-Coastal Flagler- 1143 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * COASTAL FLOODING...Minor flooding will occur around the times of high tide due to high astronomical tides and onshore winds at areas along the Atlantic Coast and portions of the St Johns River Basin. * WAVES AND SURF...Breakers will build to 7 to 8 feet by this afternoon along the southeast Georgia and northeast Florida coasts. * Timing...Through Wednesday Night. * IMPACTS...Life threatening rip currents and rough surf are likely. Minor coastal flooding is expected during times of high tide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate minor flooding of low areas along the shore. There is a High Risk of rip currents. Rip currents will be life threatening. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards and the beach patrol. Pay attention to flags and posted signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don't fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion. && $$

