-
Tropical Storm Warning
Columbia County, Florida
Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST
Details
End: October 12 at 11:10 AM EST
FLZ022-092330-
/O.NEW.KJAX.TR.W.1014.181009T1518Z-000000T0000Z/
/O.UPG.KJAX.TR.A.1014.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/
Columbia-
1118 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are
expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours
* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
- Columbia
- Lake City
- Oleno State Park
- Lulu
- Watertown
* WIND
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tropical storm force winds remain
possible
- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
- POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for wind 58 to
73 mph
- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical
storm force due to possible forecast changes in track,
size, or intensity.
- PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property
should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for
significant wind damage.
- ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant
- Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with
damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few
buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door
failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored.
Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.
- Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater
numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several
fences and roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within
urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways,
and access routes impassable.
- Scattered power and communications outages, but more
prevalent in areas with above ground lines.
* FLOODING RAIN
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally
higher amounts
- POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for localized
flooding rain
- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from
the previous assessment.
- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for
localized flooding from heavy rain.
- PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area
vulnerable to flooding.
- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
- Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter
currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may
become swollen and overflow in spots.
- Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in
usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding
of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor
drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds
become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and
bridge closures.
* TORNADO
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
- POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for a few
tornadoes
- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a
few tornadoes.
- PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to
tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before
hazardous weather arrives.
- ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter
quickly.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the
execution of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with
power and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings,
chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or
overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off,
shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown
off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.
* FOR MORE INFORMATION:
- http://www.weather.gov/jax/
$$
-
Tropical Storm Warning
Pierce County, Georgia
Start: October 9 at 1:10 PM EST
Details
End: October 12 at 1:10 PM EST
ALZ263>266-FLZ019>022-028-029-034-035-239-242-GAZ128>135-147>151-
160>163-100145-
/O.CON.KNHC.TR.W.1014.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/
142 PM EDT TUE OCT 9 2018 /1242 PM CDT TUE OCT 9 2018/
$$
-
Tropical Storm Warning
Ware County, Georgia
Start: October 9 at 1:10 PM EST
Details
End: October 12 at 1:10 PM EST
ALZ263>266-FLZ019>022-028-029-034-035-239-242-GAZ128>135-147>151-
160>163-100145-
/O.CON.KNHC.TR.W.1014.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/
142 PM EDT TUE OCT 9 2018 /1242 PM CDT TUE OCT 9 2018/
$$
-
Tropical Storm Watch
Brantley County, Georgia
Start: October 9 at 1:10 PM EST
Details
End: October 12 at 1:10 PM EST
ALZ049-050-056>059-262-FLZ248-249-251-GAZ074>077-080>088-090>102-
111>119-136>141-152>154-164>166-MSZ080>082-SCZ029-031-035>038-
040>045-047>052-100145-
/O.CON.KNHC.TR.A.1014.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/
142 PM EDT TUE OCT 9 2018 /1242 PM CDT TUE OCT 9 2018/
$$
-
Tropical Storm Watch
Camden County, Georgia
Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST
Details
End: October 12 at 11:10 AM EST
GAZ166-092330-
/O.CON.KJAX.TR.A.1014.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/
Coastal Camden-
1118 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
- St. Marys
- Kingsland
- Dover Bluff
- Dungeness
* WIND
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind
- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
- POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for wind 58 to
73 mph
- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical
storm force due to possible forecast changes in track,
size, or intensity.
- PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property
should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for
significant wind damage.
- ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant
- Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with
damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few
buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door
failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored.
Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.
- Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater
numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several
fences and roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within
urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways,
and access routes impassable.
- Scattered power and communications outages, but more
prevalent in areas with above ground lines.
* STORM SURGE
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet
above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
- Window of concern: through early Friday morning
- POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for storm
surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground
- The storm surge threat has increased from the previous
assessment.
- PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of
greater than 3 feet above ground.
- PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should
be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from
storm surge flooding.
- ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture
outside.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding
- Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding.
* FLOODING RAIN
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally
higher amounts
- POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for localized
flooding rain
- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from
the previous assessment.
- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for
localized flooding from heavy rain.
- PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area
vulnerable to flooding.
- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
- Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter
currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may
become swollen and overflow in spots.
- Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in
usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding
of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor
drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds
become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and
bridge closures.
* TORNADO
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
- POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for a few
tornadoes
- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a
few tornadoes.
- PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to
tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before
hazardous weather arrives.
- ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter
quickly.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the
execution of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with
power and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings,
chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or
overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off,
shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown
off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.
* FOR MORE INFORMATION:
- http://www.weather.gov/jax/
$$
-
Tropical Storm Watch
Charlton County, Georgia
Start: October 9 at 1:10 PM EST
Details
End: October 12 at 1:10 PM EST
ALZ049-050-056>059-262-FLZ248-249-251-GAZ074>077-080>088-090>102-
111>119-136>141-152>154-164>166-MSZ080>082-SCZ029-031-035>038-
040>045-047>052-100145-
/O.CON.KNHC.TR.A.1014.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/
142 PM EDT TUE OCT 9 2018 /1242 PM CDT TUE OCT 9 2018/
$$
-
Tropical Storm Watch
Glynn County, Georgia
Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST
Details
End: October 12 at 11:10 AM EST
GAZ153-092330-
/O.CON.KJAX.TR.A.1014.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/
Inland Glynn-
1118 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
- Bonaire
- Centerville
- Clinchfield
- Elberta
- Elko
- Grovania
- Grove Park
* WIND
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind
- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
- POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for wind 58 to
73 mph
- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical
storm force due to possible forecast changes in track,
size, or intensity.
- PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property
should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for
significant wind damage.
- ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant
- Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with
damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few
buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door
failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored.
Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.
- Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater
numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several
fences and roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within
urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways,
and access routes impassable.
- Scattered power and communications outages, but more
prevalent in areas with above ground lines.
* FLOODING RAIN
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally
higher amounts
- POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for localized
flooding rain
- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from
the previous assessment.
- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for
localized flooding from heavy rain.
- PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area
vulnerable to flooding.
- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
- Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter
currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may
become swollen and overflow in spots.
- Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in
usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding
of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor
drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds
become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and
bridge closures.
* TORNADO
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
- POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for a few
tornadoes
- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a
few tornadoes.
- PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to
tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before
hazardous weather arrives.
- ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter
quickly.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the
execution of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with
power and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings,
chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or
overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off,
shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown
off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.
* FOR MORE INFORMATION:
- http://www.weather.gov/jax/
$$
-
Rip Current Statement
Camden County, Georgia
Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST
Details
End: October 11 at 6:10 AM EST
GAZ154-166-100100-
/O.UPG.KJAX.CF.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/
/O.NEW.KJAX.CF.W.0001.181009T1543Z-181011T1000Z/
/O.CON.KJAX.SU.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-181011T1400Z/
/O.CON.KJAX.RP.S.0034.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/
Coastal Glynn-Coastal Camden-
1143 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Coastal
Flood Warning, which is in effect until 6 AM EDT Thursday. The
Coastal Flood Advisory is no longer in effect.
* COASTAL FLOODING...Minor flooding will occur around the times
of high tide due to high astronomical tides and onshore winds
at areas along the Atlantic Coast and portions of the St Johns
River Basin.
* WAVES AND SURF...Breakers will build to 6 to 8 feet by this
afternoon along the southeast Georgia and northeast Florida
coasts.
* Timing...Through Wednesday Night.
* IMPACTS...Life threatening rip currents and rough surf are
likely. Minor coastal flooding is expected during times of
high tide.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or
imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for
rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and
property.
A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in
the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach
erosion.
There is a High Risk of rip currents.
Rip currents will be life threatening.
Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away
from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the
sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties
and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards and the beach patrol.
Pay attention to flags and posted signs.
Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm.
Don't fight the current. Swim in a direction following the
shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave
for help. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip
current.
&&
$$
-
Rip Current Statement
Duval County, Florida
Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST
Details
End: October 11 at 6:10 AM EST
FLZ124-125-133-138-100100-
/O.CON.KJAX.CF.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/
/O.CON.KJAX.SU.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-181011T1400Z/
/O.CON.KJAX.RP.S.0034.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/
Coastal Nassau-Coastal Duval-Coastal St. Johns-Coastal Flagler-
1143 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
* COASTAL FLOODING...Minor flooding will occur around the times
of high tide due to high astronomical tides and onshore winds
at areas along the Atlantic Coast and portions of the St Johns
River Basin.
* WAVES AND SURF...Breakers will build to 7 to 8 feet by this
afternoon along the southeast Georgia and northeast Florida
coasts.
* Timing...Through Wednesday Night.
* IMPACTS...Life threatening rip currents and rough surf are
likely. Minor coastal flooding is expected during times of
high tide.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides
will combine to generate minor flooding of low areas along the
shore.
There is a High Risk of rip currents.
Rip currents will be life threatening.
Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away
from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the
sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties
and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards and the beach patrol.
Pay attention to flags and posted signs.
Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm.
Don't fight the current. Swim in a direction following the
shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave
for help. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip
current.
A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in
the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach
erosion.
&&
$$
-
Rip Current Statement
Flagler County, Florida
Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST
Details
End: October 11 at 6:10 AM EST
FLZ124-125-133-138-100100-
/O.CON.KJAX.CF.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/
/O.CON.KJAX.SU.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-181011T1400Z/
/O.CON.KJAX.RP.S.0034.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/
Coastal Nassau-Coastal Duval-Coastal St. Johns-Coastal Flagler-
1143 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
* COASTAL FLOODING...Minor flooding will occur around the times
of high tide due to high astronomical tides and onshore winds
at areas along the Atlantic Coast and portions of the St Johns
River Basin.
* WAVES AND SURF...Breakers will build to 7 to 8 feet by this
afternoon along the southeast Georgia and northeast Florida
coasts.
* Timing...Through Wednesday Night.
* IMPACTS...Life threatening rip currents and rough surf are
likely. Minor coastal flooding is expected during times of
high tide.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides
will combine to generate minor flooding of low areas along the
shore.
There is a High Risk of rip currents.
Rip currents will be life threatening.
Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away
from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the
sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties
and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards and the beach patrol.
Pay attention to flags and posted signs.
Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm.
Don't fight the current. Swim in a direction following the
shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave
for help. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip
current.
A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in
the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach
erosion.
&&
$$
-
Rip Current Statement
Glynn County, Georgia
Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST
Details
End: October 11 at 6:10 AM EST
GAZ154-166-100100-
/O.UPG.KJAX.CF.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/
/O.NEW.KJAX.CF.W.0001.181009T1543Z-181011T1000Z/
/O.CON.KJAX.SU.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-181011T1400Z/
/O.CON.KJAX.RP.S.0034.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/
Coastal Glynn-Coastal Camden-
1143 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Coastal
Flood Warning, which is in effect until 6 AM EDT Thursday. The
Coastal Flood Advisory is no longer in effect.
* COASTAL FLOODING...Minor flooding will occur around the times
of high tide due to high astronomical tides and onshore winds
at areas along the Atlantic Coast and portions of the St Johns
River Basin.
* WAVES AND SURF...Breakers will build to 6 to 8 feet by this
afternoon along the southeast Georgia and northeast Florida
coasts.
* Timing...Through Wednesday Night.
* IMPACTS...Life threatening rip currents and rough surf are
likely. Minor coastal flooding is expected during times of
high tide.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or
imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for
rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and
property.
A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in
the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach
erosion.
There is a High Risk of rip currents.
Rip currents will be life threatening.
Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away
from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the
sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties
and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards and the beach patrol.
Pay attention to flags and posted signs.
Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm.
Don't fight the current. Swim in a direction following the
shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave
for help. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip
current.
&&
$$
-
Rip Current Statement
Nassau County, Florida
Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST
Details
End: October 11 at 6:10 AM EST
FLZ124-125-133-138-100100-
/O.CON.KJAX.CF.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/
/O.CON.KJAX.SU.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-181011T1400Z/
/O.CON.KJAX.RP.S.0034.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/
Coastal Nassau-Coastal Duval-Coastal St. Johns-Coastal Flagler-
1143 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
* COASTAL FLOODING...Minor flooding will occur around the times
of high tide due to high astronomical tides and onshore winds
at areas along the Atlantic Coast and portions of the St Johns
River Basin.
* WAVES AND SURF...Breakers will build to 7 to 8 feet by this
afternoon along the southeast Georgia and northeast Florida
coasts.
* Timing...Through Wednesday Night.
* IMPACTS...Life threatening rip currents and rough surf are
likely. Minor coastal flooding is expected during times of
high tide.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides
will combine to generate minor flooding of low areas along the
shore.
There is a High Risk of rip currents.
Rip currents will be life threatening.
Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away
from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the
sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties
and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards and the beach patrol.
Pay attention to flags and posted signs.
Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm.
Don't fight the current. Swim in a direction following the
shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave
for help. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip
current.
A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in
the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach
erosion.
&&
$$
-
Rip Current Statement
St. Johns County, Florida
Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST
Details
End: October 11 at 6:10 AM EST
FLZ124-125-133-138-100100-
/O.CON.KJAX.CF.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/
/O.CON.KJAX.SU.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-181011T1400Z/
/O.CON.KJAX.RP.S.0034.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/
Coastal Nassau-Coastal Duval-Coastal St. Johns-Coastal Flagler-
1143 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
* COASTAL FLOODING...Minor flooding will occur around the times
of high tide due to high astronomical tides and onshore winds
at areas along the Atlantic Coast and portions of the St Johns
River Basin.
* WAVES AND SURF...Breakers will build to 7 to 8 feet by this
afternoon along the southeast Georgia and northeast Florida
coasts.
* Timing...Through Wednesday Night.
* IMPACTS...Life threatening rip currents and rough surf are
likely. Minor coastal flooding is expected during times of
high tide.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides
will combine to generate minor flooding of low areas along the
shore.
There is a High Risk of rip currents.
Rip currents will be life threatening.
Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away
from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the
sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties
and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards and the beach patrol.
Pay attention to flags and posted signs.
Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm.
Don't fight the current. Swim in a direction following the
shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave
for help. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip
current.
A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in
the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach
erosion.
&&
$$
-
Hurricane Statement
Baker County, Florida
Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST
Details
End: October 9 at 7:10 PM EST
FLZ020>025-030>033-035>038-040-124-125-133-GAZ132>136-149>154-162>166-092345-
Hurricane Michael Local Statement Advisory Number 12
National Weather Service Jacksonville FL AL142018
1139 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
This product covers Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia
***MICHAEL EXPECTED TO REACH MAJOR HURRICANE STRENGTH LATER TODAY
OVER THE EASTERN GULF OF MEXICO***
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm
Warning for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Clinch, Coffee, Columbia,
Echols, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jeff Davis, Pierce, Suwannee, and
Ware
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Brantley, Charlton,
Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn, and
Wayne
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Appling, Atkinson,
Bacon, Clinch, Coffee, Columbia, Echols, Gilchrist, Hamilton,
Jeff Davis, Pierce, Suwannee, and Ware
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 400 miles southwest of Gainesville FL or about 490 miles
south-southwest of Waycross GA
- 25.0N 86.2W
- Storm Intensity 110 mph
- Movement North or 350 degrees at 12 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Hurricane Michael was moving north at 12 mph over the eastern Gulf
of Mexico and will continue to strengthen before landfall. Michael is
forecast to make landfall over the Florida Panhandle Wednesday as a
major hurricane and then track northeastward over the southeast United
States. There is a good possibility for tropical storm force winds
across parts of southeast Georgia, and for portions of inland
northeast Florida, arriving as early as early Wednesday morning.
There is also a low possibility of hurricane force wind gusts for
portions of inland southeast Georgia and the Suwannee River Valley in
northeast Florida. These winds could cause numerous power outages due
to falling trees and powerlines. Bands of showers will affect the area
today with associated very gusty winds up to 50 mph. Rainbands more
associated with Michael will move into the local areas beginning late
tonight through early Thursday morning. Some inland and river flooding
is possible, mainly across southeast Georgia closest to the track of
Hurricane Michael. Minor coastal flooding is also possible with highest
chance of this occurring over southeast Georgia coast. A few tornadoes
are also possible over inland areas as rainbands move through.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across
inland southeast Georgia and the Suwanee Valley area. Potential impacts
in this area include:
- Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage
to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings
experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile
homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight
objects become dangerous projectiles.
- Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater
numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several
fences and roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access
routes impassable.
- Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent
in areas with above ground lines.
Also, prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts
across the rest of the forecast area.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant
impacts across northwestern zones. Potential impacts include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter
currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially
in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and
ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible
limited impacts across the rest of the area.
* SURGE:
Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant
impacts across the southeast Georgia coast. Potential impacts in
this area include:
- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by
waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.
- Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become
weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low
spots.
- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and
numerous rip currents.
- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in
unprotected anchorages.
Also, prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited
impacts across the northeast Florida coast.
* TORNADOES:
Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across
Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Potential impacts include:
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys
toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,
large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats
pulled from moorings.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including
possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately.
For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling
trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate
to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways
open for those under evacuation orders.
If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get
there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle ahead of time.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies
kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your
home or business.
When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the
exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging
wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the
center of the storm.
If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large
trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or
on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter.
If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as
near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor
drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to
move to safe shelter on higher ground.
Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that
are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of
others.
When securing your property, outside preparations should be concluded
as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of
strong gusty winds or flooding can cause certain preparedness
activities to become unsafe.
Be sure to let friends and family members know of your intentions for
weathering the storm and your whereabouts. Have someone located away
from the threatened area serve as your point of contact. Share vital
contact information with others. Keep cell phones handy and charged.
Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who are
unable to make personal preparations.
If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which
you are located and where it is relative to current watches and
warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their
onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially
pertaining to area visitors.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news
outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes
to the forecast.
There is a threat from tornadoes with this storm. Have multiple ways
to receive Tornado Warnings. Be ready to shelter quickly.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Jacksonville FL around 6 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
$$
-
Hurricane Statement
Bradford County, Florida
Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST
Details
End: October 9 at 7:10 PM EST
FLZ020>025-030>033-035>038-040-124-125-133-GAZ132>136-149>154-162>166-092345-
Hurricane Michael Local Statement Advisory Number 12
National Weather Service Jacksonville FL AL142018
1139 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
This product covers Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia
***MICHAEL EXPECTED TO REACH MAJOR HURRICANE STRENGTH LATER TODAY
OVER THE EASTERN GULF OF MEXICO***
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm
Warning for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Clinch, Coffee, Columbia,
Echols, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jeff Davis, Pierce, Suwannee, and
Ware
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Brantley, Charlton,
Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn, and
Wayne
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Appling, Atkinson,
Bacon, Clinch, Coffee, Columbia, Echols, Gilchrist, Hamilton,
Jeff Davis, Pierce, Suwannee, and Ware
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 400 miles southwest of Gainesville FL or about 490 miles
south-southwest of Waycross GA
- 25.0N 86.2W
- Storm Intensity 110 mph
- Movement North or 350 degrees at 12 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Hurricane Michael was moving north at 12 mph over the eastern Gulf
of Mexico and will continue to strengthen before landfall. Michael is
forecast to make landfall over the Florida Panhandle Wednesday as a
major hurricane and then track northeastward over the southeast United
States. There is a good possibility for tropical storm force winds
across parts of southeast Georgia, and for portions of inland
northeast Florida, arriving as early as early Wednesday morning.
There is also a low possibility of hurricane force wind gusts for
portions of inland southeast Georgia and the Suwannee River Valley in
northeast Florida. These winds could cause numerous power outages due
to falling trees and powerlines. Bands of showers will affect the area
today with associated very gusty winds up to 50 mph. Rainbands more
associated with Michael will move into the local areas beginning late
tonight through early Thursday morning. Some inland and river flooding
is possible, mainly across southeast Georgia closest to the track of
Hurricane Michael. Minor coastal flooding is also possible with highest
chance of this occurring over southeast Georgia coast. A few tornadoes
are also possible over inland areas as rainbands move through.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across
inland southeast Georgia and the Suwanee Valley area. Potential impacts
in this area include:
- Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage
to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings
experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile
homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight
objects become dangerous projectiles.
- Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater
numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several
fences and roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access
routes impassable.
- Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent
in areas with above ground lines.
Also, prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts
across the rest of the forecast area.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant
impacts across northwestern zones. Potential impacts include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter
currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially
in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and
ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible
limited impacts across the rest of the area.
* SURGE:
Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant
impacts across the southeast Georgia coast. Potential impacts in
this area include:
- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by
waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.
- Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become
weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low
spots.
- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and
numerous rip currents.
- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in
unprotected anchorages.
Also, prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited
impacts across the northeast Florida coast.
* TORNADOES:
Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across
Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Potential impacts include:
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys
toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,
large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats
pulled from moorings.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including
possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately.
For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling
trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate
to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways
open for those under evacuation orders.
If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get
there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle ahead of time.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies
kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your
home or business.
When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the
exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging
wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the
center of the storm.
If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large
trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or
on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter.
If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as
near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor
drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to
move to safe shelter on higher ground.
Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that
are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of
others.
When securing your property, outside preparations should be concluded
as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of
strong gusty winds or flooding can cause certain preparedness
activities to become unsafe.
Be sure to let friends and family members know of your intentions for
weathering the storm and your whereabouts. Have someone located away
from the threatened area serve as your point of contact. Share vital
contact information with others. Keep cell phones handy and charged.
Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who are
unable to make personal preparations.
If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which
you are located and where it is relative to current watches and
warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their
onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially
pertaining to area visitors.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news
outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes
to the forecast.
There is a threat from tornadoes with this storm. Have multiple ways
to receive Tornado Warnings. Be ready to shelter quickly.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Jacksonville FL around 6 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
$$
-
Hurricane Statement
Brantley County, Georgia
Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST
Details
End: October 9 at 7:10 PM EST
FLZ020>025-030>033-035>038-040-124-125-133-GAZ132>136-149>154-162>166-092345-
Hurricane Michael Local Statement Advisory Number 12
National Weather Service Jacksonville FL AL142018
1139 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
This product covers Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia
***MICHAEL EXPECTED TO REACH MAJOR HURRICANE STRENGTH LATER TODAY
OVER THE EASTERN GULF OF MEXICO***
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm
Warning for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Clinch, Coffee, Columbia,
Echols, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jeff Davis, Pierce, Suwannee, and
Ware
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Brantley, Charlton,
Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn, and
Wayne
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Appling, Atkinson,
Bacon, Clinch, Coffee, Columbia, Echols, Gilchrist, Hamilton,
Jeff Davis, Pierce, Suwannee, and Ware
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 400 miles southwest of Gainesville FL or about 490 miles
south-southwest of Waycross GA
- 25.0N 86.2W
- Storm Intensity 110 mph
- Movement North or 350 degrees at 12 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Hurricane Michael was moving north at 12 mph over the eastern Gulf
of Mexico and will continue to strengthen before landfall. Michael is
forecast to make landfall over the Florida Panhandle Wednesday as a
major hurricane and then track northeastward over the southeast United
States. There is a good possibility for tropical storm force winds
across parts of southeast Georgia, and for portions of inland
northeast Florida, arriving as early as early Wednesday morning.
There is also a low possibility of hurricane force wind gusts for
portions of inland southeast Georgia and the Suwannee River Valley in
northeast Florida. These winds could cause numerous power outages due
to falling trees and powerlines. Bands of showers will affect the area
today with associated very gusty winds up to 50 mph. Rainbands more
associated with Michael will move into the local areas beginning late
tonight through early Thursday morning. Some inland and river flooding
is possible, mainly across southeast Georgia closest to the track of
Hurricane Michael. Minor coastal flooding is also possible with highest
chance of this occurring over southeast Georgia coast. A few tornadoes
are also possible over inland areas as rainbands move through.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across
inland southeast Georgia and the Suwanee Valley area. Potential impacts
in this area include:
- Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage
to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings
experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile
homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight
objects become dangerous projectiles.
- Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater
numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several
fences and roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access
routes impassable.
- Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent
in areas with above ground lines.
Also, prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts
across the rest of the forecast area.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant
impacts across northwestern zones. Potential impacts include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter
currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially
in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and
ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible
limited impacts across the rest of the area.
* SURGE:
Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant
impacts across the southeast Georgia coast. Potential impacts in
this area include:
- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by
waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.
- Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become
weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low
spots.
- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and
numerous rip currents.
- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in
unprotected anchorages.
Also, prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited
impacts across the northeast Florida coast.
* TORNADOES:
Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across
Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Potential impacts include:
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys
toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,
large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats
pulled from moorings.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including
possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately.
For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling
trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate
to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways
open for those under evacuation orders.
If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get
there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle ahead of time.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies
kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your
home or business.
When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the
exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging
wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the
center of the storm.
If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large
trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or
on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter.
If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as
near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor
drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to
move to safe shelter on higher ground.
Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that
are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of
others.
When securing your property, outside preparations should be concluded
as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of
strong gusty winds or flooding can cause certain preparedness
activities to become unsafe.
Be sure to let friends and family members know of your intentions for
weathering the storm and your whereabouts. Have someone located away
from the threatened area serve as your point of contact. Share vital
contact information with others. Keep cell phones handy and charged.
Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who are
unable to make personal preparations.
If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which
you are located and where it is relative to current watches and
warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their
onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially
pertaining to area visitors.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news
outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes
to the forecast.
There is a threat from tornadoes with this storm. Have multiple ways
to receive Tornado Warnings. Be ready to shelter quickly.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Jacksonville FL around 6 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
$$
-
Hurricane Statement
Camden County, Georgia
Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST
Details
End: October 9 at 7:10 PM EST
FLZ020>025-030>033-035>038-040-124-125-133-GAZ132>136-149>154-162>166-092345-
Hurricane Michael Local Statement Advisory Number 12
National Weather Service Jacksonville FL AL142018
1139 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
This product covers Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia
***MICHAEL EXPECTED TO REACH MAJOR HURRICANE STRENGTH LATER TODAY
OVER THE EASTERN GULF OF MEXICO***
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm
Warning for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Clinch, Coffee, Columbia,
Echols, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jeff Davis, Pierce, Suwannee, and
Ware
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Brantley, Charlton,
Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn, and
Wayne
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Appling, Atkinson,
Bacon, Clinch, Coffee, Columbia, Echols, Gilchrist, Hamilton,
Jeff Davis, Pierce, Suwannee, and Ware
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 400 miles southwest of Gainesville FL or about 490 miles
south-southwest of Waycross GA
- 25.0N 86.2W
- Storm Intensity 110 mph
- Movement North or 350 degrees at 12 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Hurricane Michael was moving north at 12 mph over the eastern Gulf
of Mexico and will continue to strengthen before landfall. Michael is
forecast to make landfall over the Florida Panhandle Wednesday as a
major hurricane and then track northeastward over the southeast United
States. There is a good possibility for tropical storm force winds
across parts of southeast Georgia, and for portions of inland
northeast Florida, arriving as early as early Wednesday morning.
There is also a low possibility of hurricane force wind gusts for
portions of inland southeast Georgia and the Suwannee River Valley in
northeast Florida. These winds could cause numerous power outages due
to falling trees and powerlines. Bands of showers will affect the area
today with associated very gusty winds up to 50 mph. Rainbands more
associated with Michael will move into the local areas beginning late
tonight through early Thursday morning. Some inland and river flooding
is possible, mainly across southeast Georgia closest to the track of
Hurricane Michael. Minor coastal flooding is also possible with highest
chance of this occurring over southeast Georgia coast. A few tornadoes
are also possible over inland areas as rainbands move through.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across
inland southeast Georgia and the Suwanee Valley area. Potential impacts
in this area include:
- Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage
to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings
experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile
homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight
objects become dangerous projectiles.
- Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater
numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several
fences and roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access
routes impassable.
- Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent
in areas with above ground lines.
Also, prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts
across the rest of the forecast area.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant
impacts across northwestern zones. Potential impacts include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter
currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially
in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and
ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible
limited impacts across the rest of the area.
* SURGE:
Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant
impacts across the southeast Georgia coast. Potential impacts in
this area include:
- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by
waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.
- Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become
weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low
spots.
- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and
numerous rip currents.
- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in
unprotected anchorages.
Also, prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited
impacts across the northeast Florida coast.
* TORNADOES:
Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across
Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Potential impacts include:
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys
toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,
large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats
pulled from moorings.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including
possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately.
For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling
trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate
to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways
open for those under evacuation orders.
If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get
there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle ahead of time.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies
kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your
home or business.
When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the
exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging
wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the
center of the storm.
If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large
trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or
on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter.
If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as
near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor
drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to
move to safe shelter on higher ground.
Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that
are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of
others.
When securing your property, outside preparations should be concluded
as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of
strong gusty winds or flooding can cause certain preparedness
activities to become unsafe.
Be sure to let friends and family members know of your intentions for
weathering the storm and your whereabouts. Have someone located away
from the threatened area serve as your point of contact. Share vital
contact information with others. Keep cell phones handy and charged.
Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who are
unable to make personal preparations.
If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which
you are located and where it is relative to current watches and
warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their
onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially
pertaining to area visitors.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news
outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes
to the forecast.
There is a threat from tornadoes with this storm. Have multiple ways
to receive Tornado Warnings. Be ready to shelter quickly.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Jacksonville FL around 6 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
$$
-
Hurricane Statement
Charlton County, Georgia
Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST
Details
End: October 9 at 7:10 PM EST
FLZ020>025-030>033-035>038-040-124-125-133-GAZ132>136-149>154-162>166-092345-
Hurricane Michael Local Statement Advisory Number 12
National Weather Service Jacksonville FL AL142018
1139 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
This product covers Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia
***MICHAEL EXPECTED TO REACH MAJOR HURRICANE STRENGTH LATER TODAY
OVER THE EASTERN GULF OF MEXICO***
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm
Warning for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Clinch, Coffee, Columbia,
Echols, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jeff Davis, Pierce, Suwannee, and
Ware
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Brantley, Charlton,
Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn, and
Wayne
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Appling, Atkinson,
Bacon, Clinch, Coffee, Columbia, Echols, Gilchrist, Hamilton,
Jeff Davis, Pierce, Suwannee, and Ware
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 400 miles southwest of Gainesville FL or about 490 miles
south-southwest of Waycross GA
- 25.0N 86.2W
- Storm Intensity 110 mph
- Movement North or 350 degrees at 12 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Hurricane Michael was moving north at 12 mph over the eastern Gulf
of Mexico and will continue to strengthen before landfall. Michael is
forecast to make landfall over the Florida Panhandle Wednesday as a
major hurricane and then track northeastward over the southeast United
States. There is a good possibility for tropical storm force winds
across parts of southeast Georgia, and for portions of inland
northeast Florida, arriving as early as early Wednesday morning.
There is also a low possibility of hurricane force wind gusts for
portions of inland southeast Georgia and the Suwannee River Valley in
northeast Florida. These winds could cause numerous power outages due
to falling trees and powerlines. Bands of showers will affect the area
today with associated very gusty winds up to 50 mph. Rainbands more
associated with Michael will move into the local areas beginning late
tonight through early Thursday morning. Some inland and river flooding
is possible, mainly across southeast Georgia closest to the track of
Hurricane Michael. Minor coastal flooding is also possible with highest
chance of this occurring over southeast Georgia coast. A few tornadoes
are also possible over inland areas as rainbands move through.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across
inland southeast Georgia and the Suwanee Valley area. Potential impacts
in this area include:
- Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage
to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings
experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile
homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight
objects become dangerous projectiles.
- Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater
numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several
fences and roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access
routes impassable.
- Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent
in areas with above ground lines.
Also, prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts
across the rest of the forecast area.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant
impacts across northwestern zones. Potential impacts include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter
currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially
in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and
ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible
limited impacts across the rest of the area.
* SURGE:
Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant
impacts across the southeast Georgia coast. Potential impacts in
this area include:
- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by
waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.
- Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become
weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low
spots.
- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and
numerous rip currents.
- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in
unprotected anchorages.
Also, prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited
impacts across the northeast Florida coast.
* TORNADOES:
Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across
Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Potential impacts include:
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys
toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,
large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats
pulled from moorings.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including
possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately.
For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling
trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate
to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways
open for those under evacuation orders.
If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get
there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle ahead of time.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies
kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your
home or business.
When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the
exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging
wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the
center of the storm.
If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large
trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or
on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter.
If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as
near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor
drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to
move to safe shelter on higher ground.
Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that
are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of
others.
When securing your property, outside preparations should be concluded
as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of
strong gusty winds or flooding can cause certain preparedness
activities to become unsafe.
Be sure to let friends and family members know of your intentions for
weathering the storm and your whereabouts. Have someone located away
from the threatened area serve as your point of contact. Share vital
contact information with others. Keep cell phones handy and charged.
Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who are
unable to make personal preparations.
If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which
you are located and where it is relative to current watches and
warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their
onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially
pertaining to area visitors.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news
outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes
to the forecast.
There is a threat from tornadoes with this storm. Have multiple ways
to receive Tornado Warnings. Be ready to shelter quickly.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Jacksonville FL around 6 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
$$
-
Hurricane Statement
Clay County, Florida
Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST
Details
End: October 9 at 7:10 PM EST
FLZ020>025-030>033-035>038-040-124-125-133-GAZ132>136-149>154-162>166-092345-
Hurricane Michael Local Statement Advisory Number 12
National Weather Service Jacksonville FL AL142018
1139 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
This product covers Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia
***MICHAEL EXPECTED TO REACH MAJOR HURRICANE STRENGTH LATER TODAY
OVER THE EASTERN GULF OF MEXICO***
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm
Warning for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Clinch, Coffee, Columbia,
Echols, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jeff Davis, Pierce, Suwannee, and
Ware
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Brantley, Charlton,
Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn, and
Wayne
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Appling, Atkinson,
Bacon, Clinch, Coffee, Columbia, Echols, Gilchrist, Hamilton,
Jeff Davis, Pierce, Suwannee, and Ware
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 400 miles southwest of Gainesville FL or about 490 miles
south-southwest of Waycross GA
- 25.0N 86.2W
- Storm Intensity 110 mph
- Movement North or 350 degrees at 12 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Hurricane Michael was moving north at 12 mph over the eastern Gulf
of Mexico and will continue to strengthen before landfall. Michael is
forecast to make landfall over the Florida Panhandle Wednesday as a
major hurricane and then track northeastward over the southeast United
States. There is a good possibility for tropical storm force winds
across parts of southeast Georgia, and for portions of inland
northeast Florida, arriving as early as early Wednesday morning.
There is also a low possibility of hurricane force wind gusts for
portions of inland southeast Georgia and the Suwannee River Valley in
northeast Florida. These winds could cause numerous power outages due
to falling trees and powerlines. Bands of showers will affect the area
today with associated very gusty winds up to 50 mph. Rainbands more
associated with Michael will move into the local areas beginning late
tonight through early Thursday morning. Some inland and river flooding
is possible, mainly across southeast Georgia closest to the track of
Hurricane Michael. Minor coastal flooding is also possible with highest
chance of this occurring over southeast Georgia coast. A few tornadoes
are also possible over inland areas as rainbands move through.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across
inland southeast Georgia and the Suwanee Valley area. Potential impacts
in this area include:
- Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage
to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings
experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile
homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight
objects become dangerous projectiles.
- Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater
numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several
fences and roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access
routes impassable.
- Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent
in areas with above ground lines.
Also, prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts
across the rest of the forecast area.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant
impacts across northwestern zones. Potential impacts include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter
currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially
in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and
ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible
limited impacts across the rest of the area.
* SURGE:
Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant
impacts across the southeast Georgia coast. Potential impacts in
this area include:
- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by
waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.
- Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become
weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low
spots.
- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and
numerous rip currents.
- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in
unprotected anchorages.
Also, prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited
impacts across the northeast Florida coast.
* TORNADOES:
Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across
Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Potential impacts include:
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys
toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,
large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats
pulled from moorings.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including
possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately.
For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling
trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate
to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways
open for those under evacuation orders.
If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get
there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle ahead of time.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies
kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your
home or business.
When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the
exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging
wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the
center of the storm.
If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large
trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or
on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter.
If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as
near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor
drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to
move to safe shelter on higher ground.
Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that
are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of
others.
When securing your property, outside preparations should be concluded
as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of
strong gusty winds or flooding can cause certain preparedness
activities to become unsafe.
Be sure to let friends and family members know of your intentions for
weathering the storm and your whereabouts. Have someone located away
from the threatened area serve as your point of contact. Share vital
contact information with others. Keep cell phones handy and charged.
Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who are
unable to make personal preparations.
If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which
you are located and where it is relative to current watches and
warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their
onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially
pertaining to area visitors.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news
outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes
to the forecast.
There is a threat from tornadoes with this storm. Have multiple ways
to receive Tornado Warnings. Be ready to shelter quickly.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Jacksonville FL around 6 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
$$
-
Hurricane Statement
Columbia County, Florida
Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST
Details
End: October 9 at 7:10 PM EST
FLZ020>025-030>033-035>038-040-124-125-133-GAZ132>136-149>154-162>166-092345-
Hurricane Michael Local Statement Advisory Number 12
National Weather Service Jacksonville FL AL142018
1139 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
This product covers Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia
***MICHAEL EXPECTED TO REACH MAJOR HURRICANE STRENGTH LATER TODAY
OVER THE EASTERN GULF OF MEXICO***
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm
Warning for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Clinch, Coffee, Columbia,
Echols, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jeff Davis, Pierce, Suwannee, and
Ware
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Brantley, Charlton,
Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn, and
Wayne
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Appling, Atkinson,
Bacon, Clinch, Coffee, Columbia, Echols, Gilchrist, Hamilton,
Jeff Davis, Pierce, Suwannee, and Ware
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 400 miles southwest of Gainesville FL or about 490 miles
south-southwest of Waycross GA
- 25.0N 86.2W
- Storm Intensity 110 mph
- Movement North or 350 degrees at 12 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Hurricane Michael was moving north at 12 mph over the eastern Gulf
of Mexico and will continue to strengthen before landfall. Michael is
forecast to make landfall over the Florida Panhandle Wednesday as a
major hurricane and then track northeastward over the southeast United
States. There is a good possibility for tropical storm force winds
across parts of southeast Georgia, and for portions of inland
northeast Florida, arriving as early as early Wednesday morning.
There is also a low possibility of hurricane force wind gusts for
portions of inland southeast Georgia and the Suwannee River Valley in
northeast Florida. These winds could cause numerous power outages due
to falling trees and powerlines. Bands of showers will affect the area
today with associated very gusty winds up to 50 mph. Rainbands more
associated with Michael will move into the local areas beginning late
tonight through early Thursday morning. Some inland and river flooding
is possible, mainly across southeast Georgia closest to the track of
Hurricane Michael. Minor coastal flooding is also possible with highest
chance of this occurring over southeast Georgia coast. A few tornadoes
are also possible over inland areas as rainbands move through.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across
inland southeast Georgia and the Suwanee Valley area. Potential impacts
in this area include:
- Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage
to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings
experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile
homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight
objects become dangerous projectiles.
- Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater
numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several
fences and roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access
routes impassable.
- Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent
in areas with above ground lines.
Also, prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts
across the rest of the forecast area.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant
impacts across northwestern zones. Potential impacts include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter
currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially
in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and
ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible
limited impacts across the rest of the area.
* SURGE:
Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant
impacts across the southeast Georgia coast. Potential impacts in
this area include:
- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by
waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.
- Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become
weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low
spots.
- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and
numerous rip currents.
- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in
unprotected anchorages.
Also, prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited
impacts across the northeast Florida coast.
* TORNADOES:
Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across
Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Potential impacts include:
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys
toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,
large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats
pulled from moorings.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including
possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately.
For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling
trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate
to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways
open for those under evacuation orders.
If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get
there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle ahead of time.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies
kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your
home or business.
When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the
exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging
wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the
center of the storm.
If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large
trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or
on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter.
If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as
near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor
drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to
move to safe shelter on higher ground.
Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that
are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of
others.
When securing your property, outside preparations should be concluded
as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of
strong gusty winds or flooding can cause certain preparedness
activities to become unsafe.
Be sure to let friends and family members know of your intentions for
weathering the storm and your whereabouts. Have someone located away
from the threatened area serve as your point of contact. Share vital
contact information with others. Keep cell phones handy and charged.
Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who are
unable to make personal preparations.
If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which
you are located and where it is relative to current watches and
warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their
onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially
pertaining to area visitors.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news
outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes
to the forecast.
There is a threat from tornadoes with this storm. Have multiple ways
to receive Tornado Warnings. Be ready to shelter quickly.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Jacksonville FL around 6 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
$$
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Coastal Flood Advisory
Flagler County, Florida
Start: October 9 at 11:10 AM EST
Details
End: October 11 at 6:10 AM EST
FLZ124-125-133-138-100100-
/O.CON.KJAX.CF.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/
/O.CON.KJAX.SU.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-181011T1400Z/
/O.CON.KJAX.RP.S.0034.000000T0000Z-181011T1000Z/
Coastal Nassau-Coastal Duval-Coastal St. Johns-Coastal Flagler-
1143 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
* COASTAL FLOODING...Minor flooding will occur around the times
of high tide due to high astronomical tides and onshore winds
at areas along the Atlantic Coast and portions of the St Johns
River Basin.
* WAVES AND SURF...Breakers will build to 7 to 8 feet by this
afternoon along the southeast Georgia and northeast Florida
coasts.
* Timing...Through Wednesday Night.
* IMPACTS...Life threatening rip currents and rough surf are
likely. Minor coastal flooding is expected during times of
high tide.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides
will combine to generate minor flooding of low areas along the
shore.
There is a High Risk of rip currents.
Rip currents will be life threatening.
Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away
from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the
sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties
and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards and the beach patrol.
Pay attention to flags and posted signs.
Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm.
Don't fight the current. Swim in a direction following the
shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave
for help. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip
current.
A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in
the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach
erosion.
&&
$$
-
-
