;
WATCH LIVE
On Air 3PM
91
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Weather Summary: 91 degrees
Menu
WTLV Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • At the Border
© 2018 WTLV-TV. All Rights Reserved.

nation now

Nation Now

Featured Videos
Millions to travel for July 4th
NATION-NOW
Sen. Bill Nelson addresses lawmakers after being denied access to a Homestead facility
NATION-NOW
Migrant Parents Separated From Their Children
NATION-NOW
A police officer and his son recreated a photo and its the cutest thing you'll see!
NATION-NOW
Two firefighters in Ohio accused of making porn videos at a firestation
NATION-NOW
New bill would require all flags be made in the U.S. with American materials
NATION-NOW
Play
Play

Entertainment

National Politics

Featured Galleries

Photo tour: The lighthouses of the Outer Banks
NATION-NOW
Top 10 most-American made cars in 2018
NATION-NOW
Scenes from Airbus' A350 'demonstration tour' of the Americas
NATION-NOW
Blackbeard in North Carolina: Famous pirate is now tourism draw
NATION-NOW
Great pick-your-own farms across the USA
NATION-NOW
TripAdvisor offers new exclusive early morning Vatican tour
NATION-NOW

More Headlines

16-year-old reels in 400-pound blue marlin off NC coast
PRODUCERS-PICKS
Pit bull rescues family, pulls baby from raging fire
PRODUCER-PICKS
Texas teen receives sweet surprise after helping elderly customer at Waffle House
NATION-NOW
Girl shown 'how a man is supposed to be' with father-daughter V-Day date
NATION-NOW
Wife of Fallen Ft. Bragg Soldier Shares Beautiful Maternity Photos
LOCAL
Dad's viral post gains worldwide support for daughter fighting infection
NATION-NOW
© 2018 WTLV-TV. All Rights Reserved.