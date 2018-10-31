LIVE
75
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville Weather Summary: 75 degrees
PHOTOS: The First Coast shows off their Halloween costumes!
01
/
32
Sent in by: Priscilla Plaggenburg Maass
02
/
32
First Coast News News Director Meagan Harris and her little one get started a little early.
03
/
32
Sent in by: Vanessa Nay-Nay
04
/
32
Sent in by: Tina St. Pierre
05
/
32
Sent in by: Tonya Farmer
06
/
32
Sent in by: Sonya Barrett
07
/
32
Sent in by: Sheldon N. Michelle Burch
08
/
32
Sent in by: Sara Hess
09
/
32
Sent in by: Rhonda Haorall - Pippi Troll
10
/
32
Sent in by: Megan Haynes
11
/
32
Sent in by: Marie Bell Edwards
12
/
32
Sent in by: Joanne Grandt
13
/
32
Sent in by: Erin Fisher
14
/
32
Sent in by: Dee LeAnne
15
/
32
Sent in by: Carol Barton
16
/
32
Sent in by: Debbie Clark
17
/
32
Sent in by: Carol Barton
18
/
32
Sent in by: Carol Barton
19
/
32
Sent in by: Braylee Swick - Jake from StateFarm
20
/
32
Sent in by: Brittany Culbreth
21
/
32
Sent in by: Alyssa Thaxton
22
/
32
Sent in by: Alyssa Thaxton
23
/
32
Sent in by: Allana Gambler - Peter Pan's shadow!
24
/
32
At Jacksonville's Wolfson Children's Hospital, NICU nurses and parents dressed up the hospital's smallest patients for Halloween.
25
/
32
Kathy Taylor sent in this picture of Brayden.
26
/
32
First Coast News viewer Lena Mae said, "Not sure if you're doing any stories on halloween costumes but this is my daughter that has cerebral palsy in her jail bird costume."
27
/
32
Your First Coast News anchor, Anthony Austin!
28
/
32
At Jacksonville's Wolfson Children's Hospital, NICU nurses and parents dressed up the hospital's smallest patients for Halloween.
29
/
32
At Jacksonville's Wolfson Children's Hospital, NICU nurses and parents dressed up the hospital's smallest patients for Halloween.
30
/
32
At Jacksonville's Wolfson Children's Hospital, NICU nurses and parents dressed up the hospital's smallest patients for Halloween.
31
/
32
At Jacksonville's Wolfson Children's Hospital, NICU nurses and parents dressed up the hospital's smallest patients for Halloween.
32
/
32
At Jacksonville's Wolfson Children's Hospital, NICU nurses and parents dressed up the hospital's smallest patients for Halloween.
