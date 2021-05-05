Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Investigations
Politics
Crime
Traffic
Coronavirus
Nation World
Entertainment
VERIFY
Features
Latest News Stories
Your Photos: Salutes to Service
Grandfather, husband reunites with family after COVID-19 hospitalization in Jacksonville
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Hurricane Central
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Latest Weather Stories
AccuWeather's 2021 US wildfire season forecast
Strong storms move across the south
Sports
Back
Jacksonville Jaguars
High School Sports
Florida Gators
Florida Seminoles
Georgia Bulldogs
Olympics
Jacksonville Icemen
Jumbo Shrimp
Armada
Athlete of the Week
Latest Sports Stories
RECAP: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Opening Night is a success
Jumbo Shrimp announce Opening Night sell-out at 121 Financial Ballpark
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Contest
Latest News Stories
Your Photos: Salutes to Service
Your Photos: Salutes to Service
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Jacksonville, FL »
91°
Jacksonville, FL »
Weather
Closings
Coronavirus
Vaccine Team
First Coast Living
VERIFY
First Coast Foodies
Lottery
On Your Side
Military
Hurricane Central
HeartThreads
Sports
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com
Your Photos: Salutes to Service
1/19
On board USS Midway flight deck 1955
LCDR. Dayo Dean Prindle USN Retired. Credit: On board USS Midway flight deck 1955
2/19
Someone on the flight line when he came in from his solo
Credit: Someone on the flight line when he came in from his solo
3/19
Shannon McDonough
Army nurse and Navy pilot. Sibling rivalry but always so proud of each other! Credit: Shannon McDonough
4/19
Sheila Holland
Active and Veteran Military Appreciation Day at church. Credit: Sheila Holland
5/19
Phillip Carroll
Phil Carroll USN, 20 years. Passed from Covid 12/07/2020
6/19
Phillip Carroll
Credit: Phillip Carroll
7/19
Sheila Holland
Kenneth C. Holland USMC Retired. Active and Veteran Military Appreciation Day at church. Credit: Sheila Holland
8/19
US Army
Credit: US Army
9/19
Robert Crocker
S14 training. Credit: Robert Crocker
10/19
Mom
Be all you can be. Credit: Mom
11/19
Mom
Be all you can be. Credit: Mom
12/19
Served in WWII he is my Dad photo taken about 1944
William J Stephenson Jr. Credit: Served in WWII he is my Dad photo taken about 1944
13/19
Kim sakraska
Credit: Kim sakraska
14/19
Sadie akers
Credit: Sadie akers
15/19
Anne Combs
This is my daughter Allison Combs. She is in the US Navy stationed at Mayport Naval Station. Credit: Anne Combs
16/19
Mary Lee Wilson
COL L.E. Wilson USAF and USAR retires after 30 years of service Credit: Mary Lee Wilson
17/19
Unknown
AE2 Butler, Alyson
18/19
Unknown
LS1 Butler, Crystal
19/19
Navy
Joseph Bruni Chief Hospital Corpsman (IDC). 1985 when he made Chief petty officer Credit: Navy
1
/
19
×
On board USS Midway flight deck 1955
LCDR. Dayo Dean Prindle USN Retired. Credit: On board USS Midway flight deck 1955
More
WTLV would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow