Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Sports
Investigations
Politics
Crime
Traffic
Coronavirus
Nation World
Entertainment
Features
Latest News Stories
Police: Human remains found in Columbia County
Local fisherman creates 24/7 bait vending machine
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Hurricane Central
Closings & Delays
Latest Weather Stories
Passenger plane flew over the eye of major hurricane Fiona Monday
TROPICS: Fiona is still a major Hurricane, Gaston has formed
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Jacksonville, FL »
76°
Jacksonville, FL »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
Coronavirus
Buddy Check 12
First Coast Living
VERIFY
First Coast Foodies
On Your Side
Military
Hurricane Central
HeartThreads
Sports
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Police: Human remains found in Columbia County
1/6
CCSO
Police say the remains were found near the county line of Columbia and Baker counties on a dirt road. Cause of death is currently unknown.
2/6
CCSO
Police say the remains were found near the county line of Columbia and Baker counties on a dirt road. Cause of death is currently unknown.
3/6
CCSO
An investigation is underway in Columbia County after human remains were discovered in a wooded area near the Baker and Columbia county line late Monday, according to police.
4/6
CCSO
An investigation is underway in Columbia County after human remains were discovered in a wooded area near the Baker and Columbia county line late Monday, according to police.
5/6
CCSO
Police say the remains were found near the county line of Columbia and Baker counties on a dirt road. Cause of death is currently unknown.
6/6
CCSO
An investigation is underway in Columbia County after human remains were discovered in a wooded area near the Baker and Columbia county line late Monday, according to police.
1
/
6
×
CCSO
Police say the remains were found near the county line of Columbia and Baker counties on a dirt road. Cause of death is currently unknown.
More
Before You Leave, Check This Out
WTLV would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow