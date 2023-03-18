Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Near Me
Investigations
Politics
Crime
Traffic
Coronavirus
Nation World
Entertainment
Features
Latest News Stories
Wounded Warrior Project honors Vietnam era veteran
Hundreds climb for a cause during Jacksonville's 'Fight for Air Climb'
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Hurricane Central
Closings & Delays
Latest Weather Stories
Local Weather: Wet weather continues into Saturday night with temperatures dropping into Sunday.
How to confirm a tornado without actually seeing it
Sports
VERIFY
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Jacksonville, FL »
50°
Jacksonville, FL »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
Coronavirus
Buddy Check 12
First Coast Living
VERIFY
First Coast Foodies
On Your Side
Military
Hurricane Central
HeartThreads
Sports
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Photos | Remembering the life of Tristyn Bailey
1/27
Courtesy of family
2/27
Courtesy of family
3/27
Courtesy of family
4/27
Courtesy of family
5/27
Courtesy of family
6/27
Courtesy of family
Tristyn with her friends; she is pictured in the middle.
7/27
Courtesy of family
8/27
Courtesy of family
9/27
Courtesy of Family
The Bailey 7.
10/27
Courtesy of family
11/27
Courtesy of family
12/27
Courtesy of family
13/27
Courtesy of family
Tristyn Bailey with friends, she is pictured on the left.
14/27
Courtesy of family
15/27
Courtesy of family
Tristyn is pictured in the middle.
16/27
Courtesy of family
17/27
Courtesy of family
Tristyn Bailey is pictured right.
18/27
Courtesy of family
19/27
Courtesy of family
Tristyn Bailey with family. She is pictured bottom right.
20/27
Courtesy of family
Tristyn Bailey with her parents, Forrest and Stacy.
21/27
Courtesy of family
Tristyn Bailey with a friend. She is pictured left.
22/27
Courtesy of family
23/27
Courtesy of family
24/27
Courtesy of family
25/27
Courtesy of family
26/27
Courtesy of family
27/27
Courtesy of family
Tristyn with her sisters and brother; she is pictured second from right.
1
/
27
×
Courtesy of family
More
Before You Leave, Check This Out
WTLV would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow