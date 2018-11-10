WATCH LIVE
Breaking News
JSO receives bomb threat for Mandarin High School
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael aftermath in St. Marks, Florida
01
/
07
St. Marks resident Ronnie Day had 2.5 feet of water in his home because of the storm surge from Hurricane Michael. He said everything in his home was destroyed. Photo: FCN.
02
/
07
Despite losing the damage, Ronnie Day continues to smile and laugh during the clean-up of his St. Mark's home. Photo: FCN.
03
/
07
St. Mark's has a population of around 300 people. They stress helping their neighbors before themselves. Photo: FCN.
04
/
07
The Florida National Guard has gathered to help clear roadways where many homes were destroyed by the storm surge. Photo: FCN.
05
/
07
Residents in St. Marks return to their homes and businesses to see the destruction left behind from Hurricane Michael. Photo: FCN.
06
/
07
Residents in St. Marks return to their homes and businesses to see the destruction left behind from Hurricane Michael. Photo: FCN.
07
/
07
St. Mark's has a population of around 300 people. They stress helping their neighbors before themselves. Photo: FCN.
Featured Galleries
First Coast News reports live from Jacksonville Beach following Hurricane Matthew
NEWS
Viewer photos of Hurricane Matthew
WEATHER
Behind-the-scenes of the FCN hurricane special
HURRICANE-PREPAREDNESS
2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season Names
HURRICANE-PREPAREDNESS
