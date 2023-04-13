Crystal Smith appears in court ahead of evidence tampering trial
Bob Self/Florida Times-Union
Judge R. Lee Smith during the hearing for Crystal Smith. Crystal Smith, the mother of Aiden Fucci who was sentenced to life in prison for the brutal murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey appeared before Judge R. Lee Smith in the Saint Johns County Courthouse ahead of her trial for tampering with evidence related to her son's crime Wednesday, April 12, 2023. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]
