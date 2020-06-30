Skip Navigation
Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com
Your Photos: All masked up, doing our part
1/47
Ken&Carole Selfie
Credit: Ken&Carole Selfie
2/47
Darrell Crethers
Thanks Lori! Credit: Darrell Crethers
3/47
Jane Koon
It might not suit some but at least I WEAR A MASK!! Credit: Jane Koon
4/47
Mary Ann Fennell
Protecting me and the world. Credit: Mary Ann Fennell
5/47
Victoria
She will have to wear a mask until they find a cure I’m ex combat medic grandma Credit: Victoria
6/47
Jeff Bossard
Credit: Jeff Bossard
7/47
Kristen Joyal
Practicing safe-distancing at Friendship Fountain in Jacksonville during a First Coast News promo shoot. Credit: Kristen Joyal
8/47
Melissa Gideon
It can be busy for early morning walks so I wear my mask... Credit: Melissa Gideon
9/47
Renata Di Gregorio
Today the mask became a matching fashion accessory. Credit: Renata Di Gregorio
10/47
Jennifer
Jenifer at Universal Studios Credit: Jennifer
11/47
Sean Scullion
Stop the spread, Mask Up! Credit: Sean Scullion
12/47
Lorraine Sickels
nana and Chase being responsible and safe! Credit: Lorraine Sickels
13/47
Mike Massey
First Coast News' Mike Massey all masked up. Credit: Mike Massey
14/47
Wayne Clark
The mask isn't much of a difference, people are rarely recognized anyways. Unless tragedy strikes. Credit: Wayne Clark
15/47
Wayne Clark
The mask isn't much of a difference, people are rarely recognized anyways. Unless tragedy strikes. Credit: Wayne Clark
16/47
Mia O’Brien
FCN Sports Reporter Mia O’Brien, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp PBP Scott Kornberg + Jumbo Shrimp staff “masked up” Credit: Mia O’Brien
17/47
Jim Lavin
Representing my Cleveland Browns at my job at Mayport Health Clinic. Credit: Jim Lavin
18/47
Colette Pytka
I love picking out different masks to wear everyday! And showing my love for Harry Potter. Credit: Colette Pytka
19/47
Smith
Ex combat medic and ex worked with Colin Powell during p gulf war dual combat in California during pandemic Credit: Smith
20/47
Smith
Ex combat medic and ex worked with Colin Powell during p gulf war dual combat in California during pandemic Credit: Smith
21/47
Carol
Credit: Carol
22/47
Lauren Rautenkranz
First Coast News Meteorologist Lauren Rautenkranz all masked up. Credit: Lauren Rautenkranz
23/47
Carol Laubach
Credit: Carol Laubach
24/47
Ken&Carole Selfie
Ken and Carole wearing masks at the beach. Credit: Ken&Carole Selfie
25/47
Bill Carter
Credit: Bill Carter
26/47
Linda Estrada
Credit: Linda Estrada
27/47
Jennifer Williams
Credit: Jennifer Williams
28/47
Krisanne Bentley
Credit: Krisanne Bentley
29/47
Lisa Wano
Credit: Lisa Wano
30/47
Bruce
Credit: Bruce
31/47
Laurie Sage
Credit: Laurie Sage
32/47
Cindy
Credit: Cindy
33/47
Elayne
Credit: Elayne
34/47
Stacy Norris
I found a pattern online then a YouTube on how to make this Burda style mask. Credit: Stacy Norris
35/47
Amber Roberts
First day wearing mask at work. I even put some eye makeup on using Younique makeup Credit: Amber Roberts
36/47
Walter Lane
Credit: Walter Lane
37/47
Lisa Emerson
Credit: Lisa Emerson
38/47
Me
Credit: Me
39/47
Leah
Credit: Leah
40/47
Me
Credit: Me
41/47
Erin
Credit: Erin
42/47
Anne Manzo
Why am I wearing a mask?? Because I care about you! No politics involved. Be kind; wear a mask! #goldenrule Credit: Anne Manzo
43/47
Ashlie Buchman and Leah Byrd
#1, 6/27/20, marriage of Maddie and Joe Buchman #2, 6/27/20, wedding party of Maddie and Joe Buchman Credit: Ashlie Buchman and Leah Byrd
44/47
Ashlie Buchman and Leah Byrd
#1, 6/27/20, marriage of Maddie and Joe Buchman #2, 6/27/20, wedding party of Maddie and Joe Buchman Credit: Ashlie Buchman and Leah Byrd
45/47
Sandra Brown
Credit: Sandra Brown
46/47
Valerie Allen
Credit: Valerie Allen
47/47
Andrea Ventura (Mom)
Credit: Andrea Ventura (Mom)
1
/
47
×
Ken&Carole Selfie
Credit: Ken&Carole Selfie
More
