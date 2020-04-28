Superheroes In Scrubs: Celebrating nurse across the First Coast

Andrea works in the Heart Hospital as an ICU nurse at Baptist Medical Center Downtown. Her friend Leslie said when she was in college she worked at St. Vincent’s watching patients heart monitors to make sure all the patients were safe. "Andrea has always known the heart would be the center of everything she did in life," said Leslie."It is no wonder after getting her RN, her BSN, and now her APRN she has always cared for patient’s hearts. She is an amazing nurse, fabulous daughter, loving mother and wife, fantastic sister and niece, and forever friend."