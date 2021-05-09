Skip Navigation
Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com
Your Photos | Happy Mother's Day 🌹
1/33
Holly Harper
Credit: Holly Harper
2/33
Anne Byrnes
My beautiful Mom. Credit: Anne Byrnes
3/33
Catie G
Happy Mother’s Day! Credit: Catie G
4/33
Anne Byrnes
My beautiful Mom. Credit: Anne Byrnes
5/33
Anne Byrnes
My beautiful Mom. Credit: Anne Byrnes
6/33
Dena Goodwin
Happy Mother’s Day to the bestest Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma. Credit: Dena Goodwin
7/33
Lauren Rautenkranz
Happy Mother’s Day to all of the wonderful mommies!! Credit: Lauren Rautenkranz
8/33
Head Shots Photographer
My wonderful Mother TRUDIE.
9/33
Richard Moore
My mom with her first grandchild and with me. Credit: Richard Moore
10/33
Daughter, Victoria
My mom is kind, strong as well as goofy. Shopping for pumpkins on halloween last year I shot this cute pic. Credit: Daughter, Victoria
11/33
Colette Lee-Lewis
Her name is Florence Lee. I’m her only child. She lives with me . I love her for all sacrifices she’s made Credit: Colette Lee-Lewis
12/33
Kelli Pearson
My beautiful Mother Leola is 79 years young and touches the heart of everyone she meets! She is well loved! Credit: Kelli Pearson
13/33
Richard Moore
My mom with her first grandchild and with me. Credit: Richard Moore
14/33
N/A
Ms. Carolyn Williams formerly of Sterling Georgia. Love you always from your son. Mr. Christopher Fedd Credit: N/A
15/33
Trampas Lee
These 3 ladies are my Mama, grandmother and mother-in-law. My Mama and grandmother both recently passed away. Credit: Trampas Lee
16/33
Mike Massey
Credit: Mike Massey
17/33
Cast member
Credit: Cast member
18/33
Pam Gaw
Her name is Barbara Lacey and she is enjoying Florida living! This year she became a great grandmother! Credit: Pam Gaw
19/33
My aunt took #1 and I took #2
2nd is the mother of my children holding our grandson Credit: My aunt took #1 and I took #2
20/33
My aunt took #1 and I took #2
2nd is the mother of my children holding our grandson Credit: My aunt took #1 and I took #2
21/33
My sister Melissa took it Christmas evening.
Credit: My sister Melissa took it Christmas evening.
22/33
Lejan Cabrera
Credit: Lejan Cabrera
23/33
Lejan Cabrera
Credit: Lejan Cabrera
24/33
Carol Wight
Credit: Carol Wight
25/33
Adam Janklow
Elizabeth Janklow. Credit: Adam Janklow
26/33
sharon
Credit: sharon
27/33
Papa
Credit: Papa
28/33
Angela Sterrett
Credit: Angela Sterrett
29/33
Natasha Gatlin
My mother is a double-lung transplant recipient who has been a blessing to so many people in our lives. Credit: Natasha Gatlin
30/33
Larry Martin
Happy Mother’s day. Credit: Larry Martin
31/33
Mason Davis
She’s pulling a double.. Nonnie and Mommy. My everything!. Credit: Mason Davis
32/33
Me
My beautiful mother. Credit: Me
33/33
Me
My beautiful mother
1
/
33
Holly Harper
Credit: Holly Harper
