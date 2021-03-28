Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name tropical systems

The World Meteorological Organization said, "The Greek alphabet will never be used again as it was distracting and confusing."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The World Meteorological Organization recently announced that the Greek Alphabet will no longer be used when naming tropical systems.

Last year, we had such an active tropical season that the standard naming list that goes Alphabetically from A-Z was completely used up for only the second time since the naming system was put in place.

Now in 2021, if we have another record-breaking hurricane season, which has been becoming more common, a supplemental list of conventional names will be used instead of the Greek alphabet. If any of these names shown on the list are used they will be retired just like other named storms and replaced.