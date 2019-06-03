JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — EVENING: It's looking like perfect baseball weather with a comfortable breeze and temperatures near 70 degrees for Jumbo Shrimp's Opening Day. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. It'll be a nice night if you're heading out to the Clay County Fair, too.

TONIGHT: High clouds on the increase add some flare for sunset, but through the rest of the night clouds and moisture will be on the increase. This comes ahead of our rain chances by Friday. Lows at down should be in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: With the warming trend comes rain chances. Thunderstorms will be working into the area by late morning. But there may be some wet roads by dawn

WEEKEND: Feeling much warmer with highs in the 80s Saturday. A few isolated, late day thunderstorms will pop up. A better chance comes on Monday and Tuesday as more rain will likely filter in.