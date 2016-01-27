JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Tropical air mass holds .

INVEST 98-L The tropical low more than 400 miles northeast of us should now turn north with most of its impacts offshore the outer banks of North Carolina before it heads out to sea. Rain should not worsen the swollen rivers that are still out of their banks.

REMNANTS OF KIRK has weakened into a trough of low pressure for now but may regenerate so keep checking back.

POST TROPICAL CYLCONE LESLIE is another ocean, fish or ship storm and may actually strengthen back into a hurricane and spin around in the Atlantic Ocean for two or more weeks!

Wednesday-Thursday: An increase in afternoon storms and heat. Highs in the lower 90s.

Friday-Weekend: The heat holds. Looking for fall relief? Still looks like the week of October 12-19.

