The storm door remains open as we head into this week as we remain sandwiched between two ridges of high pressure keeping us in the moist, tropical pattern. This pattern will ease as we head into the first weekend of August!

The best news of all is the Atlantic remains hostile for any tropical development at least for the next week.

